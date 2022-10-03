Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Adorable Texas Dog Now A Local Celebrity For Greeting Neighbors From Roof
Once Huckleberry discovered he could jump off a hill and onto his home's roof, it was game over for the Lindenmuth family. "He loves it up there," Allie Lindenmuth told People. Huck loves his spot on the roof of their Austin home so much, his owners Allie and Justin Lindenmuth made it a point to give him more time up there. "We only allow him outside when we are home, or he would be up there all day. With his old age, we have since built him a little ramp, so he does not hurt his hips getting up there," Allie said.
KVUE
October marks busiest month for some Austin food trucks
AUSTIN, Texas — Some food truck owners mark October on the calendar every year. "October is the beast, yeah. It used to be South by Southwest – it used to be March," Faseeh Vohra, co-owner of Shawarma Point, said. "Now, with Formula One and ACL because, I mean, if you look at it, two weekends of ACL – that's half the month. Now you add Formula One to it, that's three weeks out of four that you're busy."
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Quesoff, ACL Fest and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a major music festival to a celebration of melted cheese, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of...
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's which Austin-area artists are playing ACL Fest 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival approaches, bringing with it lots of opportunities to see musicians from all over the world. Among them are two headliners with Texas ties – The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves – and more than a dozen Austin-area bands and artists.
Everytown announces $100,000 donation following Harry Styles' Austin residency
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles' six-night residency at Austin's Moody Center is having a significant political impact. Everytown, an organization aimed at ending gun violence, announced on Monday that "to celebrate the 100,000 fans who attended" Styles' residency, $100,000 will be donated toward the organization's work. Styles announced back...
cw39.com
Texas restaurant with locations in Austin, Houston serves up the best ramen in the entire state, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — National Noodle Day is upon us on October 6 and this Thursday needs to be filled with one of the most important and tasty noodle dishes worldwide. NationalToday says, “Every area of the world has its own traditions and history surrounding noodles. In Italy, in China, in Vietnam, everyone has different techniques and ingredients to make their traditional noodles right.”
CBS Austin
#TBT: Fred Cantú aka 'Uncle Fred' celebrates 50 years on-air in Austin & Rio Grande Valley
For Fred Cantú, Austin was supposed to be a stop in his broadcasting career. "I never expected it to last this long," said Cantú. "It's been quite the ride." It's a ride that began in the Rio Grande Valley. "Broadcasting is always something that I wanted to do,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
Austin Bar/Truck Little Brother and Bummer Burrito Will Dress Up as TV Restaurant From ‘The Bear’ for Halloween
’Tis the season for Austin bars and restaurants to dress up like famous pop culture restaurants for Halloween. Downtown bar Little Brother and its accompanying food truck Bummer Burrito will turn into the Chicago restaurant from the hit FX television series The Bear this season at 89 Rainey Street later this October.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: October 7-9
Outgrown trick-or-treating? Discover the best ways to celebrate Halloween in the city as an adult. From the Museum of I-Scream (where you’ll get more treat than trick) to an old-time séance, there are more than enough ways to kick off this year’s spooky season. 2 / Get...
Eater
17 Fully-Packed Burritos in Taco Town Austin
While Austin may be the land of breakfast tacos, the California delicacy known as the breakfast burrito has also infiltrated the capital city, offering a variety of choices when it comes to a tortilla-filled breakfast. Likewise, for lunch and/or dinner, if you have a hankering for a giant tortilla rolled around with a bunch of not-egg ingredients — typically, meat, rice, and beans — you’re in luck, as Austin has a slew of regular burritos to choose from.
KVUE
ACL Festival: KVUE's traffic guide to getting around
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Limits Festival is approaching and so are the traffic concerns that come with festivals. Austinites and visitors can expect heavy traffic in the areas surrounding Zilker Park for the next two weekends. Here is KVUE's guide to getting to the music festival and getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
KVUE
Baby Greens in North Austin is closing for good
AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin classic for your dose of healthy greens is closing its doors on Friday. Baby Greens, located at 10611 Research Blvd., has decided to close its doors for good on Oct. 7. The green-fueled restaurant has been in business since 2004, but moved to its North Austin location in 2016.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
Meet Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band hoping to pave a way for artists of color
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited the Moody Amphitheater while Bidi Bidi Banda was setting up for another electric performance!. As a native Texan, Bidi Bidi Banda lead singer Stephanie Bergara always felt a closeness with the iconic Queen of Tejano,...
Austin Chronicle
Closings and Openings, Hirings and Aspirings, Wining and Dining and Economic Undermining in Austin’s Food Industry
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, that’s right, citizen – it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the second week of October. The part...
Have a cup of coffee in peace at this Hill County home rental sitting on 17 acres of land
This home is also a great choice of venue for hosting events like weddings, family reunions, and corporate retreats.
Early fall is prime time for planting bluebonnet, wildflower seeds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas wildflower fans, grab your seeds! It's sowing season. Central Texas is known for its sprawling wildflower fields alongside highways in the spring. And, according to TxDOT, early fall is a great time to begin planting – especially bluebonnets. "Soil preparation is not necessary since...
2022 ACL Music Festival: What to know before you go
AUSTIN, Texas — It's that time of year again: The 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival will be held Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at Zilker Park. Before you head out to the fest, there's a lot of information you'll want to brush up on. Below, we broke down the answers to some frequently asked questions about ACL Fest.
KVUE
Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0