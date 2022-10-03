Read full article on original website
Mississippi city with water woes also faces trash trouble
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is still grappling with a troubled water system, and it could soon see garbage piling up outside homes and businesses. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced Thursday garbage collection will cease after Saturday unless the city starts paying a company that has been doing the work without compensation since April.
WLOX
Rolls-Royce holds grand opening for new Pascagoula facility
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves visiting South Mississippi to participatein the grand opening of the new Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula. “I want to thank the entire Rolls-Royce team for your commitment to Mississippi,” said Reeves. “Since I became governor, we have seen almost $5 billon in new capital investment, and we’ll see even more in the immediate future.”
WAPT
Asylum Hill Project will exhume thousands of bodies buried on UMMC campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Bodies will be exhumed this month in an area of the University of Mississippi Medical Center that was once the State Hospital for the Insane. As part of the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archeologists will begin the exhumation process on a 4-acre section of land on the UMMC campus. Trees were cut down and now the area has been cleared and a fence is going up.
WLBT
Jackson State president selected one of Mississippi’s most influential African Americans
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., has been selected one of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our [Mississippi] magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” said President Hudson. “It’s an honor to...
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
Mayor enters controversy after Mississippi man threatens to sue over his upkeep of former brothel he hopes to turn into tourist attraction
A Mississippi mayor joined the controversy surrounding a man’s efforts to turn a former Mississippi brothel into a tourist destination and his frustration with government officials who say he isn’t doing enough to keep up the property. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson responded to a “slanderous sign” posted outside...
WAPT
'Jackson Strong' mural comes to life
JACKSON, Miss. — A community project is drawing attention in downtown Jackson. The Greater Jackson Arts Council and the city of Jackson worked to get three local artists to design a "Jackson Strong" mural at the intersection of Lamar and High streets. Some features of the mural may be...
WLBT
‘I was pretty upset’: Hinds Co. misses first deadline to get $17M for water infrastructure work
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Editor’s note: County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said Hinds County decided to submit the application in the spring and did not miss the deadline. A Hinds County supervisor says he’s looking into why the county missed its deadline to apply for millions of dollars in...
WAPT
Saturday will be last day Richard's Disposal will collect garbage in Jackson, city says
JACKSON, Miss. — Richard's Disposal will stop collecting garbage in Jackson as of Saturday, according to a statement from city officials. John Walker, the attorney for Richard's Disposal, said earlier Thursday that there was a strong possibility that garbage collection for Jackson residents would cease. Walker said a motion...
WAPT
Plans underway for new entertainment center in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — A new family entertainment center could be coming to Jackson soon. The Jackson City Council approved the Jackson Planning Board's recommendation to grant a permit to allow Spinners to open on County Line Road in the building which once housed Academy Sports. Spinners is a game...
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
Sculptor unveils potential designs for Mississippi monument to U.S. Colored Troops
Three 12-foot-tall bronze statues stand on a pedestal, adding another two feet to the height. One bronze man is a U.S. Navy sailor who faces the Mississippi River so the sunset will glow upon his face. Another is a U.S. Colored Troops Infantryman, and the third is a U.S. Colored Troops Heavy Artillery soldier.
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
More than 2 million lights planned for Mississippi Christmas drive-thru display this holiday
This holiday season will be brighter, bolder, and more colorful as the Brandon Amphitheater is transformed into a vibrant drive-thru, holiday-themed light display starting Friday, November 18, 2022, through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets for this event are on sale now. Produced by Family Entertainment Live and presented by WLBT,...
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi: Welfare Fraud Highlights A State Facing Crisis of Leadership
Investing in the basic necessities and public goods that working families need to thrive is a recipe for strong, thriving communities and a brighter future for all Mississippians. Unfortunately, Mississippi’s statewide leaders are operating under a different guidance, and many working families in the state are suffering as a result.
Police to limit Mississippi capital roadblocks after lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi’s capital city have agreed to pull back on aggressive roadblocks in response to a lawsuit that said Jackson officers were violating people’s constitutional right to be free of unreasonable search and seizure. A settlement was filed Wednesday in the federal class-action lawsuit that the Mississippi Center for Justice and the MacArthur Justice Center filed in February against the city of Jackson and its police chief. The settlement bans general checkpoints and limits arrests and towing if drivers are ticketed for a traffic violation. The lawsuit accused the police department in the 80% Black city of using roadblocks in majority-Black and low-income neighborhoods to try to catch crime suspects. “Checkpoints — which don’t fight crime — are costly and wreak havoc on disproportionately impacted poor and Black communities,” Mississippi Center for Justice president and CEO Vangela M. Wade said in a statement Thursday.
Former director of Mississippi airport accused of embezzling thousands of dollars, auditor says
The former director of a north Mississippi airport has been arrested on charges of embezzlement after allegedly using the facility’s debit card to cover personal expenses. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, announced the arrest of former Tunica County Airport Director Eric Konupka. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
WAPT
Mississippi State Fair rides thoroughly checked before opening to the public
JACKSON, Miss. — With the countdown to theMississippi State Fair underway, an inspection of the rides has already begun. According to Michael Hupalo, safety director for North American Midway Entertainment, accidents can happen but most of the problems are caused by poor equipment and inconsistent state regulations. But he said there's no need to worry at the Mississippi State Fair.
WAPT
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been on...
WLBT
ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
