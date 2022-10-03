ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ClickClickBoom
3d ago

A life sentence is supposed to be a deterrent, and it doesn't seem to be working. I say Fire Ole Sparky up.

Gretchen
3d ago

How incredibly awkward and painful for this poor lady to have to be cross-examined by him, this doesn't seem "right"

tampabeacon.com

Arrest made in August shooting

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Search for suspect who shot at family

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to find the gunman who opened fire into a family's car as they slept in a Tampa parking lot early Wednesday morning. Police say the father, pregnant mother, and their three young children are homeless — and the shooting appears to be a random act of violence against them.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Mother convicted of killing two kids asks Tampa judge for new trial

TAMPA, Fla. - Julie Schenecker, who was convicted of killing her two teenaged children in 2014, was back in a Tampa courtroom Monday asking for a new trial. Schenecker asked for a new trial after she claimed her attorneys made a lot of mistakes, including not calling any witnesses to show she was mentally deteriorating before the murders.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
