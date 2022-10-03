ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esqwe_0iKJTu4t00

CLARENCE, N.Y. — (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest.

State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.

The previous New York state record was 2,517 pounds, a news release said.

The winning gourd will be on display at the Great Pumpkin Farm fall festival through Oct. 16.

A grower in Italy holds the world record for heaviest pumpkin. He grew a 2,702-pound squash in 2021, according to Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarence, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Clarence, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Guinness World Records#The Great Pumpkin Farm#The Buffalo News#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy