The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ master plan this offseason seemingly was to reunite LeBron James with Kyrie Irving, who won a championship together in Cleveland in 2015-16. For a while, it looked like both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were going to be traded by the Nets. In the end,...
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Draymond Green has made himself the biggest story in the NBA due to his altercation with Jordan Poole. Footage of the altercation was leaked to TMZ Sports and it got even worse for Green. This was more than just a school-yard shoving match with a light punch, this was a full Superman punch that should get the Los Angeles Lakers’ attention.
In their relatively short time as an NBA franchise, the Miami Heat have already had, somewhat, of a fairytale existence. Well, if not fairytale, at least the stuff that folklore is made of. Duos like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal, and Dwyane Wade and LeBron...
If Jake Odorizzi goes the distance for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, it will be a sight to behold!. All that stands between Atlanta Braves starter Jake Odorizzi and $1 million is 8.2 innings pitched. While he has had his moments since coming over from the Houston Astros in the...
