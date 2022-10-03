The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a credit card fraud case. Investigators say on August 24th, two white men entered a Costco in Carson City, where they distracted a victim and stole her purse. Credit cards that were inside the purse were then used by the suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.

