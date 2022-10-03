Read full article on original website
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest Two Related to Numerous Mail Theft and Check Fraud Cases
On September 29, 2022 the Reno Police Department, in cooperation with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, and US Postal Inspector's Office, arrested two people for several fraud, weapons and drug related charges. After a months-long investigation into recent mail theft which led to...
KOLO TV Reno
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
Suspect in shooting near Reno City Hall charged with murder, concealed carry without a permit
The Reno Justice Court arraigned Nicholas Nevarez, 27, on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting near City Hall on Sunday. Prosecutors have charged Nevarez with open murder and felony concealed carry of a deadly weapon without a permit. Nevarez will have a bail hearing on Oct. 11. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect
Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Carson City on Thursday evening. The crash happened near Stewart and Little Lane at around 6:30 p.m. The officials stated that the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene. According to...
KOLO TV Reno
Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver who hit a motorcyclist in Sparks Thursday night is facing charges of driving with a suspended license. Oscar Duckworth, 23, was also cited for making an unsafe turn. The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. at East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Seeks Info On Credit Card Fraud Case
Deputies say two men stole a purse from a Costco and used the credit cards in the purse at a Walmart. On August 24, two white male adults entered the Costco in Carson City, distracted the victim, and stole her purse.
kkoh.com
Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects Using Stolen Credit Card
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a credit card fraud case. Investigators say on August 24th, two white men entered a Costco in Carson City, where they distracted a victim and stole her purse. Credit cards that were inside the purse were then used by the suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.
2news.com
Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows
Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
2news.com
Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend
It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
2news.com
Some Washoe, Churchill County areas experiencing 911 Calling Issues
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or...
2news.com
Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area
A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
Nevada Appeal
CCSO body cams part of city audit
A regular compliance audit is underway in Carson City government, including a recent assessment of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office’s body camera program. On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $110,000 contract for internal auditor Eide Bailly LLP to examine the city’s utility billing and grants management program. A proposal to audit the sheriff’s body camera program led to a smaller risk assessment that found any deeper audit should wait until the program is fully developed.
2news.com
Reno Police Locate Elderly Woman Who Was Reported Missing
Police say 80-year-old Carol Lynne Lara is safe and in good health. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
2news.com
Search Continues For Man Missing Out Of Lyon County
Richard was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Missing Elderly Woman
Police say Carol Lynne was last seen at the Silver Legacy on October 3. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
