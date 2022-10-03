ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

2news.com

Reno Police Arrest Two Related to Numerous Mail Theft and Check Fraud Cases

On September 29, 2022 the Reno Police Department, in cooperation with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Northern Nevada Safe Streets Task Force, and US Postal Inspector's Office, arrested two people for several fraud, weapons and drug related charges. After a months-long investigation into recent mail theft which led to...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when he is sentenced for a burglary conviction. A...
WADSWORTH, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno residents arrested on weapons, fraud, and drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno residents have been arrested on a litany of weapons, fraud, and drug charges. 37-year-old Elias Sharifie and 35-year-old Laticia Peralez were arrested on Sept. 29 on the following charges:. Possession of a Financial Forgery Laboratory. Possession of a Forged Instrument. Forgery, Identity Theft. Possession...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Seek 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect

Sparks police need your help finding a man who robbed a 7-Eleven store on Baring Blvd. early Thursday morning. Police say the man demanded money from the clerks while pointing a gun at them and then fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerks were not hurt.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Driver faces charges after hitting motorcycle in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver who hit a motorcyclist in Sparks Thursday night is facing charges of driving with a suspended license. Oscar Duckworth, 23, was also cited for making an unsafe turn. The crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. at East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive. The...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
SPARKS, NV
kkoh.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Suspects Using Stolen Credit Card

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying those involved in a credit card fraud case. Investigators say on August 24th, two white men entered a Costco in Carson City, where they distracted a victim and stole her purse. Credit cards that were inside the purse were then used by the suspects at the Walmart on Topsy Lane in Douglas County.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Police Agencies Team Up to Tackle Area Sideshows

Since this summer, police say sideshows have been popping up in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and more areas nearby. Now agencies from all over are teaming up to tackle the issue. “Because of the culture of these shows and how they move from location-to-location, we really need that regional approach...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Illegal Street Takeovers Shut Down Through The Weekend

It was a busy weekend for both Reno and Sparks Police Departments as they dealt with street takeovers, also called sideshows, which at times can lead to civil unrest. Police say it all started Friday night at 10:30 at the Walmart on Vista Knoll Parkway. Involving hundreds of cars and...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Arrest in Connection With Homicide in Downtown Area

A man is behind bars accused of killing another man in downtown Reno Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 4:15 p.m. near First Street and Lincoln Alley. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found an unidentified man with gunshot wounds, but he died on scene. A second person suffered minor injuries from possible bullet fragments.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

CCSO body cams part of city audit

A regular compliance audit is underway in Carson City government, including a recent assessment of the Carson City Sheriff’s Office’s body camera program. On Thursday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $110,000 contract for internal auditor Eide Bailly LLP to examine the city’s utility billing and grants management program. A proposal to audit the sheriff’s body camera program led to a smaller risk assessment that found any deeper audit should wait until the program is fully developed.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Seek Missing Elderly Woman

Police say Carol Lynne was last seen at the Silver Legacy on October 3. Police need your help finding an 80-year-old woman last seen entering the Silver Legacy Casino Monday afternoon.
RENO, NV
FOX40

“Special” missing diamond found in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A diamond ring was found in a Colfax business parking lot and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return it to its rightful owner. The sheriff’s office said on Thursday that this “special” diamond eternity ring has a distinguishing characteristic on it that only the owner would know. […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA

