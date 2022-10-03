Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Moment Adopted Golden Retriever Realizes He Finally Has a Forever Home Melts Our Hearts
Bringing home a new pet can be a long-anticipated moment for everyone in the family--including the pet! Even if they're living peacefully with a foster parent, nothing beats the moment that a dog or cat realizes that they're finally home. Norman the Golden Retriever is no exception to this, though...
pethelpful.com
Dog's Touching Gesture After Baby Becomes Fussy Is Impossible to Resist
Dogs are some of the best babysitters. They have a protective streak, and they are very comforting animals. When one woman's baby had a bit of an issue, one of her dogs stepped up and took care of the problem on his own. TikTok user @erindomin recently shared a video...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Precious Reaction to Seeing Mom and Dad Cuddling Is Going Viral
No one likes to be left out when their friends are spending time together, so it's important to include all of your friends when making plans. One dog knew the feeling of being left out, so he took matters into his own paws to make sure he was included. TikTok...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Patience With Baby Playing on the Floor is the Picture of True Love
When mixing babies and fur babies together, parents might get worried about whether or not they get along. Pets can get jealous that a new living being stole the show. Although, that definitely doesn't happen all the time so parents fret not!. Sometimes animals will stick by the baby's side...
msn.com
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
Bride catches husband 'in the act' on their wedding day and people are fuming
A viral TikTok has captured the moment a wife caught her husband ‘in the act’ at her brother’s wedding after doing the same thing at their ceremony. Watch the clip below:. Dani Russell, 27, a social media influencer from Sydney, Australia shared the video starring her ‘rugby...
realitytitbit.com
Little People, Big World cast devastated by death after loss of loved ones
The Roloff family – who won over fans on reality show Little People, Big World – have tragically had to overcome the deaths of many loved ones over the years. But all the tragedy they’ve endured has brought the family unit closer together. Matt’s tribute to dad...
petpress.net
10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think
“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
I ordered trendy jogging bottoms in size XXS… when I tried them on, I was mortified, people say I looked like Aladdin
A FASHION lover was compared to Aladdin after trying on a pair of jogging bottoms she had ordered online. With millions of products and edited photos, shopping online can be a bit like gambling - you never really know what's going to arrive at your doorstep. And nobody knows it...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Video of Dogs Comforting Baby Who Was Fussing in Dad's Arms Is Just the Best
TikTok user @trice_winston blessed us with a throwback video that seriously put the biggest smile on our faces. All we know is that we hope our pets show this much love to our future babies. This creator's baby was fussing in his arms, but thankfully he has two very capable...
msn.com
Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch
One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog's Hilariously Rude Way of Asking for Treats Is Going Beyond Viral
Look your dog might be your best friend, but that doesn't mean they always mind their manners. In fact, sometimes they're like one dog, who's gone viral for the impolite way she asked her mama for a treat. Don't worry though, she took her pup's sass in stride. Apparently Sapphire...
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
Little Boy Abandons Puppy in Box With Heartbreaking Note — But He Has a Good Reason
Grab a tissue because this story is a real tearjerker. According to The Mirror, a 12-year-old boy in Mexico made the heartbreaking decision to abandon his beloved puppy outside of a shelter, hoping the dog will have a better life with someone else. Facing the unimaginable, the child thoughtfully placed...
pethelpful.com
Video Showing Golden Retriever's Special Bond With Baby Girl Totally Made Our Day
If there was a type of video we could watch a million times over it would hands down have to be videos between pets and babies. We don't know why but those videos put the biggest smile on our faces. And this recent video from TikTok user @hallelovesminny is no different.
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
pethelpful.com
14-Year-Old Dog's Heartbreaking Reaction to Being Surrendered to the Shelter Has Us Sobbing
Animal rescuers are really, truly heroes. Not only do they witness and save pets from living in deplorable conditions, but they also provide love, patience, and hope when an animal needs it the most. It has to be one of the most difficult--yet rewarding--jobs on the planet. We'd like to...
Rescue Dog Crying for 'Hours and Hours' in Shelter Has the Internet Sobbing
A rescue dog's heartbreaking cries after arriving at a shelter has moved people to tears, as workers pleaded for help to find her a home. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Ontario, Canada, shared a video to their TikTok page, @dogtalesrescue, of Nellie on Tuesday. She arrived at the...
pethelpful.com
15-Year-Old Cat's Reaction to 'Cat House' in the Back Yard Couldn't Be Better
We all like to treat our pets right, but one person on TikTok has taken things up a notch. The TikTok creator from Australia got her cat Kody a very special gift — a brand new house! And believe us when we say we wish we could move in too.
