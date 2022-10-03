ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 3

Related
pethelpful.com

Dog's Touching Gesture After Baby Becomes Fussy Is Impossible to Resist

Dogs are some of the best babysitters. They have a protective streak, and they are very comforting animals. When one woman's baby had a bit of an issue, one of her dogs stepped up and took care of the problem on his own. TikTok user @erindomin recently shared a video...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socks#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs#Dog Behavior Training#Golden Retrievers#Caught Stealing#Pet Owner#Pet Lover#Pethelpful
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
petpress.net

10 Dumbest Dog Breeds: Why They’re Not as Smart as You Think

“Dumb” is a relative term, and what might be considered the dumbest dog breed to one person may be seen as simply sweet and innocent by another. However, there are certain breeds that have gained a reputation for being not-so-smart. There are plenty of dumb dog breeds out there.
PETS
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy