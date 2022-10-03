You didn’t know Molly Rankin is a walking bucket?. Long before she performed in actual basketball arenas, the Alvvays frontperson was putting up numbers on much, much smaller stages as a microwave combo guard. “There was some game where I wasn’t even paying attention—I’m detached sometimes,” she explains. “I guess I scored 40 points or something?” Befitting the demeanor of someone whose music exemplifies a time-honored, humble ideal of “indie-pop” that was fostered at college radio rather than algorithmic playlists, Rankin neutralizes her matter-of-fact excellence with self-deprecation, partially attributing her supernova moment to the level of competition in Nova Scotia high school ball. That said, I’m somewhat inclined to disbelieve her story; if someone whose basketball career began and ended in high school scored 40 points in a game, they’d know the exact number of points and they would tell that story every chance they got. “I got some little award, but that could be urban legend,” she quips. “I could be cooking that up in my own egotistical imagination.” Rankin could have indeed been dreaming up the next star-crossed narrator of an Alvvays song, but I also see a metaphor for their dazzling third album Blue Rev: After years of hustling harder within their modest origins, this is a 40-minute heat check.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO