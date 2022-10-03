Read full article on original website
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Jokes, Tweets, And Memes So Far
Daemon Targaryen has been the best source of humor and drama this season, and people LOVE it.
The Ringer
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Deep Dive
Joanna and Mal are back in Middle-earth to talk about the penultimate episode in Season 1 of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (7:43). Then, they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments in every story line (11:59). Later, they discuss their theories about what’s in store for the finale (2:02:22). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and analyze Prince Durin, looking ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for his character arc (2:11:18).
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Deep Dive
Keep a sharp eye and get ready to dive deep into the seventh episode of House of the Dragon with Mal and Joanna! First, they give their brief overall impressions of this important episode (06:08). Then, they dive into the Dragonpit and go deep into the plot details and analysis of the episode (14:41). Later, they give out the episode’s awards, as well as look into book spoilers and see what they can predict for the future (02:47:43).
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Mailbag: How to Claim Your Dragon
Episode 7 of House of the Dragon inspired so many questions about the new attachment between Aemond Targaryen and the mighty dragon Vhagar that we’ll aim for an all-dragon mailbag this week. After all, “Driftmark” won’t be the last Dragon episode to show a dragon bonding with a new...
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 8
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty have already been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
The Ringer
Ebon Moss-Bachrach on ‘Andor’ Episode 5
Chris and Andy check in briefly with how they are feeling about The Rings of Power (1:00). Then, they talk about the latest episode of Andor (17:08), before being joined by Ebon Moss-Bachrach to talk about his role in the show (27:48) and his other breakout role this year in The Bear (41:54).
The Ringer
Desperate Tears, 48-Hour Relationships, and More Dating Drama
This week Juliet and Callie are back to break down Episodes 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. They discuss Romeo’s tragic fallout with Jill and the other ladies of paradise (8:09), who gets sent home, paradise fits (14:27), emerging relationship drama, and more. Hosts: Juliet Litman...
She-Hulk’s big twist might also be the show’s biggest problem
She-Hulk episode 8 is out now on Disney Plus, setting the stage for next week’s finale. As we’ve already explained, episode 7’s big twist was the most puzzling of the series. That is until episode 8 came out. Now that we’re just one step away from the...
Teen Wolf: The Movie Sets Paramount+ Premiere Date — Watch First Clip
Scott McCall’s pack has set a reunion date in Beacon Hills. Teen Wolf: The Movie, a direct continuation of MTV’s Teen Wolf (2011–2017), will premiere Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, as announced today during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. It will be available for fans in the U.K., Latin America and Australia to stream on Jan. 27, with additional international market premieres still TBD. Per the movie’s official logline, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of...
The Ringer
The Beautiful Blue Twisted Fantasies of Alvvays
You didn’t know Molly Rankin is a walking bucket?. Long before she performed in actual basketball arenas, the Alvvays frontperson was putting up numbers on much, much smaller stages as a microwave combo guard. “There was some game where I wasn’t even paying attention—I’m detached sometimes,” she explains. “I guess I scored 40 points or something?” Befitting the demeanor of someone whose music exemplifies a time-honored, humble ideal of “indie-pop” that was fostered at college radio rather than algorithmic playlists, Rankin neutralizes her matter-of-fact excellence with self-deprecation, partially attributing her supernova moment to the level of competition in Nova Scotia high school ball. That said, I’m somewhat inclined to disbelieve her story; if someone whose basketball career began and ended in high school scored 40 points in a game, they’d know the exact number of points and they would tell that story every chance they got. “I got some little award, but that could be urban legend,” she quips. “I could be cooking that up in my own egotistical imagination.” Rankin could have indeed been dreaming up the next star-crossed narrator of an Alvvays song, but I also see a metaphor for their dazzling third album Blue Rev: After years of hustling harder within their modest origins, this is a 40-minute heat check.
The Ringer
Reviewing ‘Welcome to Wrexham’
Justin and Micah review FX’s Welcome to Wrexham and discuss the show’s texture, the politics of owning a football club, and what makes this show an interesting watch.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Love Goddess' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Love Goddess" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, has died.
M-Line Representing Eight Busan Festival Titles, Feature Documentary ‘Jiseok’
Independent Korean film sales agent, M-Line Distribution is bringing a total of 26 films to Busan’s Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) this year. Eight of them are screening at the Busan International Film Festival and a handful have planned releases in the fourth quarter of 2022 or early 2023. M-Line is handling sales on “Jiseok,” the documentary feature about the Busan festival’s co-founder and former head programmer who died in 2018 and now has a festival section named in his honor. The film plays at the festival as a BIFF Special Screening. “A Letter From Kyoto” depicts the story of a widow...
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions
The Pod remembers, and so do the Midnight Boys. This week, the boys give their thoughts on the fifth episode of Andor (07:39). They discuss dissent in the gang that Cassian allies himself with (13:42), as well as what goes on with Syril and his life at home (39:24). Later, they talk about how well House of the Dragon has gone in comparison to the original Game of Thrones (51:14).
The Ringer
‘Atlanta’ Season 4, Episode 5 Recap
Charles and Van take a close look at Tyler Perry’s reputation while breaking down the fifth episode of the final season of Atlanta. The duo dives into what exactly Donald Glover is attempting to say about Tyler Perry as a filmmaker. Hosts: Charles Holmes and Van Lathan. Associate Producer:...
The Ringer
Tom Cruise and an Explosive Scientology Book
Matt is joined by Mike Rinder, former senior executive of the Church of Scientology. They discuss the moment he decided to leave Scientology, Tom Cruise’s current standing in the church, the impact of Top Gun: Maverick, the internet’s damning influence on the future of Scientology, and more—all detailed in his new book A Billion Years: My Escape from a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology.
The Ringer
Wells Adams on Teddi’s Departure, Favorite Narrators, and Bartending in Paradise
Juliet is joined by favorite Bachelor in Paradise bartender and alum Wells Adams. They discuss his responsibilities on the beach, touch on what makes a great narrator, and provide some insight into the drama surrounding Romeo’s cryfest, Salley’s background, and Teddi’s departure from paradise. Host: Juliet Litman.
The Ringer
Meticulous Self-Destruction: The Cinematic Minefield of ‘Tár’
Playing a world-renowned conductor holding court during a glitzy onstage interview sponsored by The New Yorker, Cate Blanchett is almost self-parodically in her element in Tár. Which is, of course, the point: If you’re going to write a character who’s famous for being preternaturally talented—a protégé of Leonard Bernstein, with homes in New York and Berlin, a spot on Alec Baldwin’s podcast, and an EGOT on her résumé—it makes sense to cast a phenomenally accomplished actress known for her poise and graciousness. Every time Blanchett’s Lydia Tár inhales to speak, on subjects ranging from musical composition to gender parity in the arts, she’s breathing rarefied air; when she calls room service for water, it sounds like an acceptance speech. The barbed and topical hook of Todd Field’s psychological thriller is whether the same electric brilliance that has elevated a person like Lydia so highly into the cultural firmament (and its adjoining tax bracket) is, or should be, enough to keep her there when she also secretly indulges in her more basic instincts.
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Does More (For the ‘Star Wars’ Universe) With Less
In Episode 5 of Andor, almost everyone ate breakfast, or at least bickered at the breakfast table. Some characters conducted drills, performed inspections, or traipsed across Aldhani, while others waited, worried, and wondered what would happen there. Still others popped pills and did paperwork. Nobody discharged a blaster, and the closest thing to a set piece was one TIE fighter flying by.
The Ringer
Gisele’s Witch Powers, Doja Cat’s Makeup, and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
According to “Witchtok,” Gisele has been using witchcraft to make Tom Brady good at football (1:00). Doja Cat has been experimenting with lots of fun looks while at Paris Fashion Week (11:20). This week’s Cringe Mode is Hocus Pocus 2 (21:19). And are vampires having a comeback (40:08)?
