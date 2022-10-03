Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
thecomeback.com
Ben Roethlisberger gets brutally honest about Steelers QB change
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was the model of consistency with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s a recipe that’s proven hard to replicate for the franchise since Roethlisberger’s retirement. After drafting local legend Kenny Pickett, the Steelers signed free agent quarterback Mitch Trubisky and named him...
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Ross Tucker: Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to absence; Browns should be very disappointed with 2-2 start
Ross Tucker talks about whether Myles Garrett showed selfish behavior leading to his absence against the Falcons, the overall outlook on the 2-2 start, why he still believes the Ravens are the best team in the AFC North, Chargers-Browns and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL・
The Cleveland Browns make a flurry of big moves ahead of their toughest opponent of the year
The Cleveland Browns are getting things in order for their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cleveland Browns have made a flurry of moves ahead of their contest on Sunday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team has been super banged up and has made some interesting moves. Firstly they cut Richard LeCounte and re-signed him to the team’s practice squad.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/6: Greedy Back, Myles Back, But Does Anyone Care?
Autumn is my favorite season. I love the cool chill in the air, the leaves turning… it just feels like football to me. My Buckeyes on Saturday, my beloved Browns on Sunday. It’s the perfect time of year, even if we have to pay for the enjoyment in subsequent months.
Future of rivalry football game between Hoban, STVM in doubt
The two Catholic school rivals in Akron might not play each other in football next year. Archbishop Hoban and St. Vincent-St. Mary are set to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Green Street Stadium’s John Cistone Field in a Week 8 showdown. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 4: The Browns are better off without Baker Mayfield
The Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland came to an end unofficially in March when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson. Months later, the Browns found Mayfield a new home in Carolina with the Panthers. Despite having to start Jacoby Brissett due to Watson’s 11-game suspension, the Browns seem, at least...
Attorney accused of throwing water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during game faces charges
CLEVELAND — An area attorney has been charged with a misdemeanor after he allegedly threw a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium last month. Jeff Miller, of Rocky River, is accused of disorderly conduct by intoxication for his apparent actions during the...
One of Tom Brady’s newest teammates announces retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed Cole Beasley to help them deal with a rash of injuries, but the veteran wide receiver’s stint with the team was very brief. Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL. The 33-year-old says he made the decision so he can spend more time with his family.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’
The show’s host provided an update on his iconic crew member.
Ramírez's 2-run homer sends Guardians past Rays in AL opener
CLEVELAND — (AP) — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer, Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7 2/3 innings and the young Cleveland Guardians played with poise in their postseason debut, beating the Rays 2-1 in the wild-card opener on Friday. Ramírez's shot off Shane...
Beloved voices of Cleveland get national recognition
Some of Cleveland's most beloved voices are getting national recognition.
Comments / 3