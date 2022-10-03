Read full article on original website
Patients receiving paper prescriptions amid MercyOne IT issues
URBANDALE, Iowa — MercyOne'sIT issues are impacting how patients are getting their prescriptions. Patients are currently getting handwritten prescriptions from doctors to take to their pharmacy. "I laughed. I couldn't believe it was actually happening," said Brandon Will, who took his prescription to the pharmacy. Will says he understands...
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
'A good year': Recent weather helps Story County farmer during harvest
STORY CITY, Iowa — The little bit of rain we got Wednesday morning was enough to keep farmers out of their fields. But the day off was actually just what they needed. The rain sprinkles across the soybeans in northern Story County brought combines to a halt for the first time in 20 days.
'An open space and something to do': New playground almost ready on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new playground is in the works on Des Moines' south side. More than two dozen people from the city of Des Moines and volunteers are spending Thursday putting together the structures at Evergreen Park. The price tag of the playground equipment is about $140,000.
MercyOne electronic health records are inaccessible amid security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are offline. The hospital system says there was an "IT security incident," and it took some of its systems offline to counteract that. This means electronic health records cannot be accessed. MercyOne says all facilities are following protocol, but did...
Iowa firefighters are heading to Florida to help storm victims
NEW SHARON, Iowa — The city of New Sharon near Pella is sending a fire department rescue team to Florida. They leave Friday for Fort Myers, Florida. Their mission is to help fellow firefighters whose homes have been damaged by the storm. "You're trying to remove debris, you're by...
Des Moines Public Schools approves drug overdose prevention tool in schools
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday evening, the Des Moines School Board voted to approve a proposal to have two doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, in each of the district's more than 60 buildings. Narcan is a medication designed to help reverse or block the effects of...
Funds raised through local police departments will help residents battling cancer
JOHNSTON, Iowa — For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local police departments are selling pink patches. Throughout the month, Indianola will be selling these for $15. All the proceeds will be donated to the Pink Tractor Foundation. In Johnston, you can purchase these pink patches for $10. Funds raised will...
Des Moines break dancing group opens new studio to allow people to express themselves
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Breakerz started with one man who had a dream to bring people together. "I had some very low expectations. Like, I just wanted to dance," co-owner and head coach Anthony San said. When San started break dancing in 2008, he never saw himself...
Des Moines’ ‘Pirate Potter House’ is a free haunted house for all ages
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's spooky season, and there's a place in Des Moines for Muggles to celebrate the occasion. And this year, mateys and scallywags are part of the fun, too!. KCCI first introduced viewers to the Selbys last year, when we took you to their "Harry Potter"...
'Donut Forget about Puerto Rico' fundraiser raises $400 to support Hurricane Fiona relief efforts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Spanish department and Dream To Teach students at Meredith Middle School in Des Moines held a fundraiser on Wednesday called 'Donut Forget about Puerto Rico' to raise money for continuing Hurricane Fiona relief in Puerto Rico. Spanish teacher Johanys Alvarez organized the bake sale...
Chilly overnight temps expected
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Cool air continues to filter into Central Iowa this afternoon behind this morning's cold front. Temperatures peaked in the mid-upper 60s today across Des Moines but are steadily dropping this evening and will continue to fall into the mid 40s by midnight. Some post frontal cloud cover is possible overnight across parts of Central and Northern Iowa, and this will likely linger into tomorrow. Lows will fall into the mid-upper 30s across Northern Iowa with upper 30s to low 40s in Central and Southern parts of the state. A surface high pressure center will settle into the region tomorrow night allowing our winds to become very light and skies to clear out. This will set the stage for widespread frost and a potential for the first freeze of the season for several locations in Central Iowa by Saturday morning. Here in the Des Moines metro, we will likely stay near or slightly above freezing, but frost is possible. Those with sensitive plants should monitor this forecast and bring them indoors if prone to damage from frost. The "cool snap" will be short-lived as the surface high quickly pushes east and southwesterly winds return on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 60s, with low 70s on Sunday as downsloping warm winds really allow us to dry out and warm up. Above average temperatures will prevail through much of early next week. The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday as the next trough will approach from the northwest. As of now, coverage and amounts do not look particularly high as this system may not have adequate time to draw up moisture, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
'We cannot become numb to the suffering': 19 cats and kittens rescued in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Nineteen cats and kittens were rescued on Tuesday from a Johnston home that reeked of feces and heavy ammonia. One kitten was found dead. It was the latest rescue reported by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. They assisted the Johnston Police Department. “It wasn’t only...
Man dies after single-car crash in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a single-car crash around 5:30 p.m. in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol says 57-year-old Russell Menth of Leonard, Texas was killed when his truck went into a ditch along Interstate 35 near Saint Mary's. The cause of the crash...
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Des Moines in 2023, Catch Des Moines announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Principal Park on Aug. 25, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances,...
