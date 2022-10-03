DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Cool air continues to filter into Central Iowa this afternoon behind this morning's cold front. Temperatures peaked in the mid-upper 60s today across Des Moines but are steadily dropping this evening and will continue to fall into the mid 40s by midnight. Some post frontal cloud cover is possible overnight across parts of Central and Northern Iowa, and this will likely linger into tomorrow. Lows will fall into the mid-upper 30s across Northern Iowa with upper 30s to low 40s in Central and Southern parts of the state. A surface high pressure center will settle into the region tomorrow night allowing our winds to become very light and skies to clear out. This will set the stage for widespread frost and a potential for the first freeze of the season for several locations in Central Iowa by Saturday morning. Here in the Des Moines metro, we will likely stay near or slightly above freezing, but frost is possible. Those with sensitive plants should monitor this forecast and bring them indoors if prone to damage from frost. The "cool snap" will be short-lived as the surface high quickly pushes east and southwesterly winds return on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 60s, with low 70s on Sunday as downsloping warm winds really allow us to dry out and warm up. Above average temperatures will prevail through much of early next week. The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday as the next trough will approach from the northwest. As of now, coverage and amounts do not look particularly high as this system may not have adequate time to draw up moisture, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO