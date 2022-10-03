ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Patients receiving paper prescriptions amid MercyOne IT issues

URBANDALE, Iowa — MercyOne'sIT issues are impacting how patients are getting their prescriptions. Patients are currently getting handwritten prescriptions from doctors to take to their pharmacy. "I laughed. I couldn't believe it was actually happening," said Brandon Will, who took his prescription to the pharmacy. Will says he understands...
URBANDALE, IA
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
HEALTH
Two Iowa fire departments are officially one

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — Two small Hamilton County fire departments are now officially one. The city of Randall closed its fire department and is moving its three remaining volunteers to the department in Jewell. The Randall city council voted to shut down its department in July. The first Jewell...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
Iowa firefighters are heading to Florida to help storm victims

NEW SHARON, Iowa — The city of New Sharon near Pella is sending a fire department rescue team to Florida. They leave Friday for Fort Myers, Florida. Their mission is to help fellow firefighters whose homes have been damaged by the storm. "You're trying to remove debris, you're by...
NEW SHARON, IA
Chilly overnight temps expected

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Cool air continues to filter into Central Iowa this afternoon behind this morning's cold front. Temperatures peaked in the mid-upper 60s today across Des Moines but are steadily dropping this evening and will continue to fall into the mid 40s by midnight. Some post frontal cloud cover is possible overnight across parts of Central and Northern Iowa, and this will likely linger into tomorrow. Lows will fall into the mid-upper 30s across Northern Iowa with upper 30s to low 40s in Central and Southern parts of the state. A surface high pressure center will settle into the region tomorrow night allowing our winds to become very light and skies to clear out. This will set the stage for widespread frost and a potential for the first freeze of the season for several locations in Central Iowa by Saturday morning. Here in the Des Moines metro, we will likely stay near or slightly above freezing, but frost is possible. Those with sensitive plants should monitor this forecast and bring them indoors if prone to damage from frost. The "cool snap" will be short-lived as the surface high quickly pushes east and southwesterly winds return on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach the low to mid 60s, with low 70s on Sunday as downsloping warm winds really allow us to dry out and warm up. Above average temperatures will prevail through much of early next week. The next chance for rain comes on Wednesday as the next trough will approach from the northwest. As of now, coverage and amounts do not look particularly high as this system may not have adequate time to draw up moisture, but we'll keep an eye out for any changes.
IOWA STATE
Investigation underway after motorcycle crash on East University Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of University Avenue after a motorcycle crash in Des Moines. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon at East University and York Street. Officers confirm the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver...
DES MOINES, IA
Man dies after single-car crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a single-car crash around 5:30 p.m. in Warren County. The Iowa State Patrol says 57-year-old Russell Menth of Leonard, Texas was killed when his truck went into a ditch along Interstate 35 near Saint Mary's. The cause of the crash...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council

NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
NEWTON, IA

