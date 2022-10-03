ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams pick may come back to haunt them

This article is not meant as self-aggrandizement for the DSN Media team, but we kinda called this one. I feel it appropriate to give full marks to Don Drysdale, A. J. Reilly, Ryan Griffin, and myself for seeing a freight train barrelling towards the Detroit Lions‘ rebuild process. The Jameson Williams pick is a lame duck now in the face of what we’ve been presented this season, and all of us at DSN Media saw it coming a mile away.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#The Chicago Cubs#Espn#Cubbie
CBS Sports

Cardinals vs Phillies: Wild Card Game 1 live stream, TV channel, odds, time, pitching matchup for MLB playoffs

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies meet in Game 1 of the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Friday. In keeping with the rules of the new postseason structure, all games of this series will be hosted by the higher-seeded Cardinals. The winner of this series will advance to the best-of-five Nationals League Division Series to face the NL East-champion Atlanta Braves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: FOX Sports' experts pick the winners of every series

After 162 games, it's all about October. The MLB postseason field is officially set, and the chaos of the playoffs begins Friday, with four wild-card series kicking off on the same day. Before the action begins, we asked FOX Sports' MLB writers — Ben Verlander, Deesha Thosar, Jake Mintz, Jordan...
MLB
KSDK

Cardinals announce Wild Card Series roster

ST. LOUIS — There's nothing like October baseball in St. Louis. The Cardinals announced the Wild Card card series roster Friday, ahead of the day game against the Phillies. José Quintana, and Miles Mikolas had already been announced as pitchers for Game 1 and Game 2 respectively. Fans will be glad to see Adam Wainwright, though he has had issues in the last six starts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Reflections on the Cubs’ 2022 season

One thing I think many have forgotten about the 2022 baseball season is how close we came to losing it — all of it. When the lockout suddenly ended March 10, we were probably only a day or so away from Rob Manfred announcing that more games were going to be “removed from the schedule” — note, he was very careful to not say “cancelled.” As it was, a week’s worth of games had to be rescheduled once the lockout did end, which is why the season ended yesterday instead of this past Sunday. If another week’s worth of games had been “removed,” that would have been subject to more MLB/MLBPA negotiations, because players would have wanted to be paid for 162 games while owners wouldn’t have wanted to do that, and...
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS CONTINUE TO PAY FOR STAN BOWMAN'S BLUNDERS

Stan Bowman's time as GM is like the wildest roller coaster ever. Hired in 2009, Bowman led the Chicago Blackhawks through three Stanley Cups, two gigantic sexual assault scandals, a few great moves, and several terrible moves. The Blackhawks' organization is in shambles after the fallout from the 2010 scandal...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs Crush Reds to Finish 2022 Season Strong

The Chicago Cubs finished their 2022 season on a high note with a 15-2 beatdown of the Cincinnati Reds. Though the North Siders dropped the final series of the campaign 2-1, Wednesday's finale provided optimism heading into the offseason. Let’s take a look at a few of the highlights from the final game of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Opening Night roster almost looks set

Not only is the Blackhawks' Opening Night roster for the 2022-23 season starting to take shape, but it actually looks very close to being set. On Tuesday, the Blackhawks assigned forwards David Gust, Cole Guttman, Mike Hardman, Kale Howard, Lukas Reichel, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Jakub Galvas and Isaak Phillips to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and also placed forwards Luke Philp, Brett Seney and Dylan Sikura and defenseman Nicolas Beaudin on waivers.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy