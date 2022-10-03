Liverpool must work through confidence issues after rocky start to season, Klopp says

Jurgen Klopp insists his team must work through their confidence issues, as he seeks a solution to his side’s inconsistency so far this season.

The Liverpool manager also namechecked football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi , saying they are not immune to the same issues.

“It’s not only about confidence, but being 2-0 down is not good for confidence and being 3-2 up is really usually good,” Klopp said of his team’s hectic 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend.

Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

