Liverpool must work through confidence issues after rocky start to season, Klopp says

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Jurgen Klopp insists his team must work through their confidence issues, as he seeks a solution to his side’s inconsistency so far this season.

The Liverpool manager also namechecked football icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi , saying they are not immune to the same issues.

“It’s not only about confidence, but being 2-0 down is not good for confidence and being 3-2 up is really usually good,” Klopp said of his team’s hectic 3-3 draw with Brighton at the weekend.

Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

England edge Wembley thriller with USA to lay down World Cup marker

A game that had almost everything was, rather appropriately, many things at once. It was a celebration, a show of solidarity for much more serious issues, and a marker for the World Cup through another England win.The players will of course say that 2-1 victory doesn’t matter too much given everything else going on around this landmark match, but the competitors in them will also know it will frame much of what is to come on the pitch over the next few months.It was an issue dominating the present that framed the game itself, with both teams wore armbands to...
WORLD
PM and past winners congratulate Liverpool as it is named Eurovision host city

Former Eurovision champions, the Prime Minister and the mayor of Liverpool have congratulated the city after it was chosen to host the 2023 song contest.The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity Liverpool Arena next May, culminating in the grand final on Saturday 13, after the city fended off competition from Glasgow.Glasgow had been the bookmakers’ favourite but the city that gave birthed to The Beatles, Frankie Goes To Hollywood and Gerry And The Pacemakers eventually won out.Eurovision is being held in the UK after this year’s winner, Ukraine, was deemed unable to host because of the Russian...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shaun Wane hails performance of Dom Young in England’s rout of Fiji

England coach Shaun Wane singled out Dom Young after watching his side flex their muscles for the World Cup with a 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford.The 22-year-old Newcastle Knights winger scored one of England’s nine tries and laid on others before half-time for his centre Kallum Watkins and captain George Williams to press his case for inclusion in the tournament opener against Samoa at St James’ Park next Saturday.With right winger Tom Makinson set to face Samoa after being rested for the warm-up game, Young is thought to be vying with veteran Ryan Hall for the left-wing spot and...
WORLD
Dom Young shines as England run in nine tries in rout of Fiji

England flexed their muscles for the World Cup with a 50-0 rout of Fiji in Salford.There were nine different tryscorers as Shaun Wane’s men comfortably avoided a repeat of the shock 15-14 defeat to Italy at the AJ Bell Stadium in the build-up to the last World Cup on home soil in 2013.Wane knows it will be a different story when his side go up against the might of Samoa in Newcastle next Saturday but, on a wet night in Salford, there was much for him to be pleased about, not least the performance of blockbusting winger Dom Young.👊 An...
RUGBY
Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway fire England to victory over world champions USA

England claimed victory in the clash of European and world champions as Sarina Wiegman’s side beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.The Lionesses went ahead through Lauren Hemp’s 10th-minute finish before Sophia Smith equalised in the 28th minute after Georgia Stanway lost possession near her own box.England then benefited from two VAR checks – one resulting in the penalty from which Stanway restored their lead after 33 minutes, and another soon after that saw Trinity Rodman’s strike for the visitors disallowed, with Smith ruled to have been offside.Job done. 👏 pic.twitter.com/rHBJiQeiLo— Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 7, 2022VAR also...
WORLD
England vs USA LIVE: Result and final score as Lionesses seal Wembley win

England claimed victory in the clash of European and world champions as Sarina Wiegman’s side beat the United States 2-1 in a friendly at Wembley.The Lionesses went ahead through Lauren Hemp’s 10th-minute finish before Sophia Smith equalised in the 28th minute after Georgia Stanway lost possession near her own box.England then benefited from two VAR checks - one resulting in the penalty from which Stanway restored their lead after 33 minutes, and another soon after that saw Trinity Rodman’s strike for the visitors disallowed, with Smith ruled to have been offside.VAR also ensured a late penalty award against England...
SOCCER
‘Gutted for Glasgow’ – Scotland responds to Liverpool’s Eurovision host win

Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “gutted for Glasgow” after Liverpool was chosen to welcome next year’s Eurovision song contest.The First Minister’s comments come as Scotland narrowly missed out on hosting the major international event next year to the north-west English city.Glasgow and Liverpool had been whittled down to the final two potential host cities after beating off competition including Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle, with Liverpool being chosen on Friday night.Ms Sturgeon, however, congratulated the winning city in a tweet, adding: “You’ll no doubt do Eurovision and Ukraine proud”.The UK is hosting Eurovision next year on behalf of Ukraine, whose...
ENTERTAINMENT
