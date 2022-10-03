ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers dealt new Tom Lawrence blow ahead of Champions League trip to Liverpool

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Xi7a_0iKJSMOu00

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst heads into the biggest challenge of his Ibrox reign reeling from a fresh injury blow to winger Tom Lawrence .

The 28-year-old Welshman was close to the end of his recovery from a knee problem which has kept him out since August but has sustained a new issue in training ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Liverpool which may keep him sidelined until after the World Cup.

It will not impact the player’s chances of going to Qatar as he has not featured for the national team since March 2021 but it is a blow for Rangers as the summer signing from Derby had begun well, having scored three times in the five matches before being injured.

“Tom Lawrence’s recovery went on schedule but he sustained a new injury this week,” said the Rangers boss.

“We have to wait to see how long he’ll be out but it will be longer term. Probably more months than weeks. I don’t think we’ll have him back before the World Cup.”

While Lawrence would not have been in consideration for Anfield it is not the news Van Bronckhorst would have wanted to hear heading into a game of huge significance as Rangers are still searching for their first Champions League point in 12 years.

There is also plenty riding on the game for the hosts, who need a confidence-boosting performance to enhance their chances of making the knockout stages.

And despite Liverpool’s current inconsistent form Van Bronckhorst believes Jurgen Klopp’s side present their biggest test since he took charge, and that includes their run to the Europa League final last season.

“It’s going to be very difficult. They have been in three finals in the last five years and are still one of the best teams in Europe,” he added.

“Of all our opponents we faced last season and this season probably this is the best side.”

Rangers do, at least, arrive at their first meeting with Liverpool at an opportune moment.

A 3-3 draw at home to Brighton highlighted some of the problems Klopp’s side have been facing this season and Van Bronckhorst hopes to be able to take advantage.

“Of course there are always things to exploit, any team has those areas you can exploit,” he said.

“Although they didn’t have a good result last Saturday we are still going to prepare for the best Liverpool team tomorrow.

“They have all the strengths to perform at this level. Form means nothing, they have a good team and a fantastic coach.”

Van Bronckhorst said he had no doubts about the enduring quality of fellow Dutchman Virgil Van Dijk but hoped he has another bad game at Anfield.

The Netherlands captain, who is set to play at his first major tournament when the World Cup kicks off next month, has come under scrutiny for his club form but his compatriot does not believe it is part of a wider problem for the centre-back.

“I love Virgil. I’m very proud of the way he has performed for all his clubs but also the national team,” said the Rangers boss.

“He’s the captain and is a true leader. He is a fantastic player.

“Everyone can have a bad game or spell, but the backing he gets from his coach is amazing. You always need that in those moments.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nottingham Forest fans ‘100 per cent behind’ Steve Cooper after signing new deal

Nottingham Forest’s decision to hand Steve Cooper a new contract will help keep the club “united”, according to the supporters’ trust.Cooper signed a new three-year deal on Friday, just days after he was reportedly set to get the sack following a poor start to the season on their return to the Premier League.The Welshman has retained the overwhelming support of the fans during this period, though, and they have not been quick to forget his achievements in winning promotion last term, when he guided them from the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship in September to play-off glory at Wembley...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cantona ready for a fight and Alonso begins new job – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 6.FootballEric Cantona was ready for a scrap. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Cantona (@ericcantona)Xabi Alonso the manager.New home. New chapter. Werkself @bayer04fussball pic.twitter.com/riudop7bxp— Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) October 7, 2022Eddie Nketiah enjoyed his Thursday night.European nights at the emirates! 🤩🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/7KbaXAzvbO— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) October...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool to host contest next year

Liverpool will be the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest it has been announced. Graham Norton revealed the news during The One Show this evening after the two cities battled to host the music event next year in place of Ukraine.The cities were revealed as finalists last month following a seven-strong shortlist which also included Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and Manchester.Liz Truss congratulated Liverpool on being confirmed as the host city for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.She tweeted: “Huge congratulations to Liverpool for having been selected as the hosts of BBC Eurovision 2023.“A welcoming city with a proud...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs USA LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more from Lionesses’ Wembley fixture tonight

England are taking on USA in a friendly at Wembley tonight as the Lionesses return to the scene of their glorious Euro 2022 triumph for the first time since that famous extra-time win over Germany back in July.Since then England have continued their impressive form with a 10-0 win over Luxembourg and a 2-0 victory in Austria to set them on course for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they will be one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Tonight will be a test of just how far they have come under Sarina Wiegman as...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Tom Lawrence
The Independent

England vs USA live stream: How to watch Lionesses’s friendly online and on TV tonight

England Women are back in action tonight as they take on the reigning world champions, USA.And England are back at Wembley Stadium for the first time since winning Euro 2022, returning to the scene of their famous extra-time victory over Germany in the summer which sparked celebrations across the country. Already eyes are looking ahead to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and although this meeting is only a friendly, it will provide an interesting insight into two of the leading candidates for glory in 10 months’ time.England vs USA LIVE!The US will offer stern opposition, having...
WORLD
The Independent

England vs Fiji live stream: How to watch Women’s Rugby World Cup fixture online and on TV

England take on Fiji in their opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.England are the favourites to lift the tophy in New Zealand and are expected to sweep aside the Fijians, after three successive Grand Slams and crushing back-to-back wins against world champions New Zealand a year ago. The Black Ferns, France and Canada are the closest rivals, but England dominate the world rankings and their head coach Simon Middleton recently admitted that anything over than victory in the final would be failure.England have won all of their past 24 matches, while Fiji have lost the only two they...
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

871K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy