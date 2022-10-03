Read full article on original website
Week 5 AHN Sports Medicine Player of the Game: Ryan Palmieri
PITTSBURGH — The week 5 AHN Sports Medicine Player of the Game is Pine-Richland quarterback Ryan Palmieri. The senior rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 75 yards and two scores to lead the Rams past North Allegheny, 28-17.
Gateway hosts defending state champion Penn-Trafford in 5A battle Friday
PITTSBURGH — Defending state champion Penn-Trafford travels to take on Gateway in a 5A Big East Conference clash Friday at 7 p.m. on 22 The Point. The game can also be streamed live at https://22thepoint.com/watch. You can follow 22 The Point on Twitter and Facebook for highlights, updates and more throughout the season.
Marketplace Pittsburgh: EAS Roofing
PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau chats with EAS Roofing owner Eugene Smith. EAS Roofing provides high-performance products and flawless results for your roofing or storm restoration project. The company serves the entire Greater Pittsburgh area. It uses premium materials and hires only the best home remodeling professionals to deliver excellent craftsmanship.
