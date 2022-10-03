Read full article on original website
Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements...
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. These companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX and collectively referred to as Hallmark. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 06 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2022 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Conference Call. Domestic...
Xignal Exchange is conducting a joint investment project with Kazakhstan’s leading bank
Kazakhstan’s leading bank and global cryptocurrency exchange XIGNAL announced on September 29 (local time) that they will conduct a joint investment project. Nurbank Co., Ltd., a stable commercial bank in Kazakhstan, has branches in each region and provides complex financial services for corporations and individual customers. Currently, it is reviewing the possibility of conducting a joint investment project with XIGNAL, a virtual asset exchange.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) to Participate at Upcoming TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable
Uranium Energy (NYSE American: UEC), a U.S.-based uranium mining and exploration company, will be attending and participating in the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Uranium Roundtable, which is scheduled for Oct. 12, 2022. UEC encourages its investors and shareholders to attend the one-day gathering. Company officials will be presenting at 2:10 p.m. EST, and a recording of the presentation will be available on the company’s website for 90 days following the roundtable.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. Amylyx has granted the underwriters a...
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Investment Ark Is A One Stop Financing And Investment Consultancy For Startups And Investors Worldwide
The firm helps match startups and investors to build the perfect partnership. Investment Ark, a VC fundraising advisory firm, has become the go-to solution for early and growth stage startups across the planet. The company has a track record of working with the leading startups in emerging technologies such as B2B SaaS, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, artificial intelligence, XR, mobile, and others. It also helps investors find the best startups enabling them to build a profitable partnership.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third...
Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings release. To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
GetSwift Sale Process and Auction Completed, Sale of Company’s SaaS assets Approved
Sale process of Company’s SaaS assets completed in accordance with procedures approved by the order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “U.S. Court”) in Company’s Chapter 11 proceedings (the “Chapter 11 Proceedings”). In addition to the...
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.
California Resources Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The Company’s earnings will be released the day before the conference call following the market close. We...
Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 before the market opens on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Management, including Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Impinj to Announce Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading RAIN RFID provider and Internet of Things pioneer, today announced that it will release financial results for its third-quarter ended September 30, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Impinj will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its third-quarter...
Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market Report 2022: Increased Shale Gas Exploration Activities Drive Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Oil & Gas Perforatory Services Market By Service (Laboratory Services, Perforatory Design, Shaped Charges, Gun Systems, Conveyance Services), By Perforation Type, By Well Type, and By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oil & gas perforatory services market is...
TinyGemsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Redefining Drug Delivery Platforms
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has remained committed to improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. “Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes, and dementia, among others. These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its technology further into the market,” a recent article reads. “Through its four subsidiary companies, Lexaria has explored various sectors such as cannabidiol for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced risk, and antiviral drugs for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The progress so far has also allowed Lexaria to sub-license its DehydraTECH(TM) worldwide for delivering fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, thereby increasing the number of people who benefit from this technology and the number of lives impacted by it… As it pushes for the approval of additional patents and the licensing of its technology, the company looks to grow its market share significantly while redefining drug delivery platforms.”
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
