news3lv.com
Tape Face celebrates 1,043 shows in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Tape Face is celebrating a huge milestone since his days on America's Got Talent, it's show number 1,043!. Well, we brought him in to ask. Joining me now is Sam Wills, or Tape Face.
'ABSINTHE' in Las Vegas attracts celebrity guest weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Caesars Palace's 'ABSINTHE" brought in a row of celebrity appearances this weekend. 'Forget You' singer CeeLo Green attended the valley's favorite production on Saturday. The celebrity streak continued on Monday when Grammy award winner Abigail Barlow also made an appearance at the show. Both celebrities...
Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time to show your true knighthood at the 28th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. Joining us now with everything you need to know before you converse with royalty this weekend, Tipsy McCracken.
Disney Animation to host immersive experience in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Disney fans will soon be able to get a very close look at some of their favorite characters. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive announced a new immersive experience that will come to Las Vegas early next year. It's part of a tour through...
Salt and Straw opening first ice cream shop in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Popular ice cream shop Salt & Straw will be bringing its first location to Las Vegas next year. The new parlor will open at the UnCommons mixed-use development at the corner of the 215 Beltway and Durango Drive in the southwest valley. "We are so...
John Katsilometes previews new shows, activations coming to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New shows and activations are coming to the Las Vegas Strip. John Katsilometes, the entertainment columnist for the Review-Journal, joined us to break down all the news. He also shared a look at the Savannah Bananas coming to Las Vegas, Anderson .Paak's recent stint as...
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
Report: Las Vegas ranked 4th best city for golfers
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The golf scene in Las Vegas is on par with that of the rest of the country, according to a new study. Las Vegas ranks 4th best city for golfers compared to 200 of the biggest cities in the US in a new report released by LawnStarter.
Las Vegas police foundation now selling 2023 K-9 calendars
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — You can now show your support for the beloved four-legged heroes of Southern Nevada. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation says 2023 calendars featuring the department's K-9s are now available. For the first time, the calendar features handlers along with their furry partners in...
Chasing Dreams and Smiles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The basics of love. It's how a new boutique in the valley is hoping to change some narratives. Joining us now with more is Lonnie Southall, owner of Dreams and Smiles.
First Friday to celebrates 20th anniversary during October showcase
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A milestone will be celebrated during First Friday's upcoming event, which promises to be bigger and better than usual. Friday, October 7th, will mark two decades of the event in downtown Las Vegas. The City of Las Vegas advises anyone headed down to the celebration...
UNLV Kirk Kerkorian Medical School now open
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian Medical School is officially opening its doors tonight. The Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine is in the heart of the medical district and is expected to put southern Nevada on the medical map. It will feature training spaces for clinical skills, simulation,...
Patient ambassadors tee off to start Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Patient ambassadors teed off to start the annual Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas Thursday morning. The ceremony marks the beginning of the four-day professional golf tournament, a featured part of the PGA TOUR. Golfers like Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and last year's...
Nevada Ballet Theatre showcases horror with performance of 'Dracula'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the spookiest time of the year, and the Nevada Ballet Theatre is showcasing some horror with performances of "Dracula" at The Smith Center. Artistic director Roy Kaiser joined us to preview the show. Visit the Ballet Theatre's website to learn more and to purchase...
Las Vegas Convention Center hosts 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Foodie fanatics and beverage connoisseurs are gathering next year for the annual Bar & Restaurant Expo. The Las Vegas Convention Center will be the hub for the fast food and beverage industry from March 27 - 29. The three-day conference provides the opportunity to network...
Tilman Fertitta company files to build new casino-resort on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A company backed by businessman Tilman Fertitta has filed to build a new casino-resort in the middle of the Las Vegas Strip, according to public records. The project is located at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue and is aptly referred to as "Center Strip."
New app hopes to help quickly locate missing children and adults
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been 20 years since Elizabeth Smart was the focus of a desperate search after being abducted from her bedroom as a child and held captive by a man and his wife for nine months before police in Utah rescued her. She's now one of...
City of Las Vegas completes Arts District's California Avenue project
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A remodeling project at the Arts District is now complete and ready for visitors. The City of Las Vegas announced Wednesday that its ongoing California Avenue project is now finished. The project is just one of several 'complete street' projects that will take place across...
Bass Pro Shops to host two-day hiring event ahead of holiday season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holiday season is approaching, and retail stores across the valley are ensuring their staff is ready to roll with the holiday madness. Bass Pro Shops is looking to fill over 3,500 seasonal part and full-time team members across all US stores during its National Hiring Day event on Wednesday, October 12, and Thursday, October 13.
