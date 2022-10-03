Read full article on original website
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
The Mac Assistance Center
A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
Frito Lay announces new, free digital literacy program in partnership with LULAC
SAN ANTONIO - A new survey indicates one in two Hispanic households has at least one member who is not digitally literate, meaning that they may not be able to find and communicate information digitally or online. Around half of those surveyed said increased literacy and better access to technology...
Officers hearing out safety concerns after innocent woman killed in a drive-by shooting
SAN ANTONIO — An innocent woman is dead and its left neighbors on edge as they said they feel this could happen to anyone. On National Night Out officials are working to hear out safety concerns and build relationships. Mario Flores lives a few homes down from where more...
Chime in: Is your 'haunted house' Halloween ready?
SAN ANTONIO – Halloween season is among us, and many local residents are preparing their homes with spooktacular decorations. Alison Bagley from Hill Country Village is back at it again with a few skeletons in her yard and it looks like they are really trying to watch their figure this year.
Grey Forest requests law enforcement presence from Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO – The City of Grey Forest has requested law enforcement presence from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, they will provide the City of Grey Forest 24/7 coverage and will assume all patrol responsibilities. BCSO says that they will...
Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing
Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family facing eviction after state demands landlord pay back pandemic rental assistance
SAN ANTONIO - Last month the State of Texas finished handing out more than two billion dollars in pandemic rent assistance. Now it's demanding tenants and landlords pay some of that money back. A disabled San Antonio man and his wife are facing eviction if they can't repay that rent relief.
Man shot 3 times right outside his apartment door following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot right outside his apartment door on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Connally Apartments off NW Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said the man had just arrived back to his apartment...
Firefighters rescue 3 pets as fire destroys South Side mobile home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say a family of four is displaced after a fire at a South Side mobile home. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday along South Zarzamora Street near West Ansley Boulevard. Fire department officials said they believe the fire stared in the front porch area...
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
Reimagined Alazan Courts getting new tenant-influenced $150 million redesign
SAN ANTONIO - After several years of turmoil, progress is being made on the reimagined Alazan Courts on the near Westside. The Courts have been the subject of discontent from residents who are desperate for better living conditions. For Pearl Antu, a single mother who has lived at Alazan for...
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news media this week — who allegedly lured a group of migrants onto a plane flying from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard last month. The League of United Latin...
Police shoot & kill domestic violence suspect at complainant's residence
SAN ANTONIO - A man has been shot dead following a domestic violence incident on the North Side of town. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Bammel Lane near Patricia Drive and Blanco Road. According to Police Chief McManus, the 33-year-old male suspect had been in a...
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the suspect in the shooting death of a man at Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Westland Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said when they arrived, they...
Longtime Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch dies at age of 62
SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Bexar County at Law Judge Karen Crouch passed away Tuesday from injuries she sustained from a 2011 crash. She was 62. While attending a Vermont Law School training session back in 2011, the vehicle Judge Crouch was driving was hit head-on by an 18-year-old drunk driver. Her sister-in-law, Zyra Flores, was killed instantly.
How protective orders affect law enforcement response to domestic calls
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - In a bleak beginning to Domestic Violence Awareness month, a protective order against one woman's estranged partner may have saved her life. A San Antonio police officer shot and kills a man who they say showed up at his ex-partner's house with a gun. This happened...
Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
These are the Top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America
SAN ANTONIO – Americans have spoken, and their favorite Halloween candy is... Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Kroger Co. Snickers bars came in second place while Kit Kats came in third. The ranking is based on 2022 sales projections that are based on sales from the previous...
