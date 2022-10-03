ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

The Mac Assistance Center

A one-of-a-kind multi-assistance center is now open to the special needs community. The facility is called, "The Mac" and it's located at Morgan's Wonderland. Experts say it will re-shape healthcare and social services for the disabled all across the state. Today we're joined by "CEO" of the Mac" Allan Castro. Take a look for more info.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Chime in: Is your 'haunted house' Halloween ready?

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween season is among us, and many local residents are preparing their homes with spooktacular decorations. Alison Bagley from Hill Country Village is back at it again with a few skeletons in her yard and it looks like they are really trying to watch their figure this year.
HILL COUNTRY VILLAGE, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing

Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Firefighters rescue 3 pets as fire destroys South Side mobile home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say a family of four is displaced after a fire at a South Side mobile home. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday along South Zarzamora Street near West Ansley Boulevard. Fire department officials said they believe the fire stared in the front porch area...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Longtime Bexar County Judge Karen Crouch dies at age of 62

SAN ANTONIO - Longtime Bexar County at Law Judge Karen Crouch passed away Tuesday from injuries she sustained from a 2011 crash. She was 62. While attending a Vermont Law School training session back in 2011, the vehicle Judge Crouch was driving was hit head-on by an 18-year-old drunk driver. Her sister-in-law, Zyra Flores, was killed instantly.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

How protective orders affect law enforcement response to domestic calls

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - In a bleak beginning to Domestic Violence Awareness month, a protective order against one woman's estranged partner may have saved her life. A San Antonio police officer shot and kills a man who they say showed up at his ex-partner's house with a gun. This happened...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman arrested after brutally attacking her ex-boyfriend and his wife

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is behind bars, accused of carrying out a vicious attack on her ex-boyfriend and his wife in the parking lot of an East Side HEB. Police say 34-year-old Amanda Diann Cristan walked up to a woman who'd just finished shopping at the HEB in North New Braunfels and struck her across the face with a metal bar.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

These are the Top 10 favorite Halloween candies in America

SAN ANTONIO – Americans have spoken, and their favorite Halloween candy is... Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, according to the Kroger Co. Snickers bars came in second place while Kit Kats came in third. The ranking is based on 2022 sales projections that are based on sales from the previous...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

