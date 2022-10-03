ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta crews battle large fire at Buckhead Saloon

By Dyana Bagby
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPstK_0iKJRYmb00
The fire at Buckhead Saloon. (Courtesy WSB)

Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews had to fight a large blaze early Monday, Oct. 3, broke out at the Buckhead Saloon , a popular sports bar on Roswell Road.

The roof of the building collapsed due to the flames. No injuries were reported. All lanes on Roswell Road are closed at East Andrews Road, according to WSB’s traffic center. Motorists are advised to use Peachtree Road or Piedmont Road. Roswell Road lanes are expected to reopen shortly after 8 p.m.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. by firefighters at Station 21 when they saw heavy smoke, according to an Atlanta fire news release . The station is two buildings away from the Buckhead Saloon.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke showing in the rear of the Buckhead Saloon and “quickly upgraded the response to a second alarm,” the news release said.

Firefighters first went into the building to try to put out the fire but were forced to move outside because the roof was seriously damaged.

“The tremendous amount of fire, heat, and smoke caused the roof of the structure to collapse during the exterior operation,” according to the release.

Firefighters evacuated a nearby high-rise apartment building and commercial business to prevent injury.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This story has been updated.

The post Atlanta crews battle large fire at Buckhead Saloon appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating “I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones”

No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and Ashford Dunwoody (Exit 29) is going to be rosy. The AJC’s David Wickert has reported the blockages finally have a starting date, this weekend, and they will be fully in place by Monday morning drive. The state is shifting lanes to the right and then blocking the two left lanes on the eastbound (Inner Loop) side, followed by the left lanes westbound for this whole stretch about a week later. Crews all weekend will pace traffic and gradually shift lanes, starting Friday night. The full, double-left lane closure should be in place by late Sunday night, October 10th.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Sports Bar#Accident#Atlanta Fire Rescue#Wsb
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

It’s back! Atlanta Pride returns with 3 days of revelry

After two years without in-person events and no parade due to the pandemic, the 2022 Atlanta Pride Festival will return to Piedmont Park in its full, colorful glory Oct. 8-9. Executive Director Jamie Fergerson foresees “a return to celebration, a return to gathering. I want people to feel safe and welcome.” Organizers will aim to create an […] The post It’s back! Atlanta Pride returns with 3 days of revelry appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Westbound at The Works apartment building tops out, opens model unit

Selig Development and partner GID have announced the topping out of Westbound at The Works, the 306-unit apartment project underway at Selig’s 80-acre adaptive reuse development on the Upper Westside. The team also announced the opening of the Westbound at The Works Preview Center, which is located on property at 202A Chattahoochee Row and features […] The post Westbound at The Works apartment building tops out, opens model unit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
wtvy.com

High school football star killed in mall parking lot, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – A high school football player was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Georgia mall, officials said. According to police, 17-year-old Elijah DeWitte was found dead Wednesday night in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot in Gwinnett County, about 27 miles northeast of Atlanta.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Last households at Forest Cove Apartments move out as city works to restore complex

ATLANTA — The last of the 200 households at the Forest Cove Apartments in Southeast Atlanta have officially moved out. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens initiated the move earlier this spring after Atlanta’s code enforcement unit conducted an investigation that found 150 violations of city code at the apartments. Officers found broken windows, open units, vacant units that were improperly boarded, damaged siding, abandoned, inoperable vehicles, severe overgrowth, burned buildings and areas of accumulated debris and trash.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy