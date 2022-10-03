ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Lock Haven Clearfield to host open house in October

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Lock Haven University Clearfield campus will be hosting an open house later in October for potential students. The open house will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 and run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Founder’s Hall. Prospective students who attend will learn about what the campus […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
