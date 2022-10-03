ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

AARP helps Knoxville fight the affordable housing crisis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville and AARP are working together to fix the affordable housing crisis, especially for our senior adult communities. On Thursday, the AARP hosted a round table discussion with the city about how senior adults face homelessness because of the lack of affordable housing and rising costs.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

City Public Works employees compete in Heavy Equipment Rodeo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a competition going on among heavy equipment operators in Public Works Departments across the state. The city's most skilled operators came out to show off their ability in the Knoxville Heavy Equipment Rodeo. Every year, the Tennessee Chapter of American Public Works Association hosts a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
WBIR

Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WBIR

New Tazewell officer retires after 40 years of service

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Sgt. Mike Patton took his last radio call after decades of service to the New Tazewell community. Patton has worked for the New Tazewell Police Department for 40 years and is one of East Tennessee's longest-serving officers. He said the people of New Tazewell were his main motivation for serving for four decades.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WBIR

'Calutron Girl' returns to Oak Ridge to celebrate her 101st birthday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day in Oak Ridge as the community helped celebrate the 101st birthday of a woman who played a key role in the Manhattan Project. Opal Talbott returned to Oak Ridge Thursday after moving back to her home in Albany, Kentucky more than seven decades ago. The American Museum of Science and Energy hosted a special celebration for her.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville approves $825k contract to build foundation for massive art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will set the foundation for a massive, new piece of art in downtown Knoxville. The city council voted 7-1 in favor of entering into a nearly $825,000 agreement with Blount Contractors to build the pier foundation that the "Pier 865" canopy sculpture will sit atop in the Cradle of Country Music Park.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department will participate in No-Shave November and October to raise cancer awareness, according to SPD's Facebook post. This will mark the fifth year that SPD has participated in the national program, and like last year, it will be extended to include October, said SPD.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Leaf collection season begins in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 17, the leaf collection season will begin according to the city of Sevierville Public Works Department. Residents can choose either of the following leaf collection alternatives:. Bagged Leaf Collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other waste, during bulk...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
