AARP helps Knoxville fight the affordable housing crisis
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville and AARP are working together to fix the affordable housing crisis, especially for our senior adult communities. On Thursday, the AARP hosted a round table discussion with the city about how senior adults face homelessness because of the lack of affordable housing and rising costs.
City Public Works employees compete in Heavy Equipment Rodeo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's a competition going on among heavy equipment operators in Public Works Departments across the state. The city's most skilled operators came out to show off their ability in the Knoxville Heavy Equipment Rodeo. Every year, the Tennessee Chapter of American Public Works Association hosts a...
East Tennessee seniors struggle with fixed income as they prepare for prom night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in East Tennessee are having a hard time living on a fixed income. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging said it sees more of a struggle now than ever because of the higher costs of living. The Broadway Towers community is struggling to prepare...
10Investigates: Records show Cerebral Palsy Center home residents lived in 'dangerous' conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Records show all six people who lived in the Cerebral Palsy home in North Knoxville were "depressed and [had] anxiety caused by the current state of the home." In July, state investigators with Adult Protective Services (APS) and the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD)...
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — In a release by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, it was announced that the first manufacturing operation will be established in Morristown, Tennessee. Handsome Brook Farms, one of the nation’s top producers of organic, pasture-raised eggs, will invest $30.8 million through HBF Development...
'Victims need to be heard, they need to be believed' | Resources for Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to connect individuals experiencing domestic abuse with resources. Domestic violence includes physical abuse, but it's not limited to that. There is physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, and financial abuse, as well as...
New Tazewell officer retires after 40 years of service
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — On Thursday, Sgt. Mike Patton took his last radio call after decades of service to the New Tazewell community. Patton has worked for the New Tazewell Police Department for 40 years and is one of East Tennessee's longest-serving officers. He said the people of New Tazewell were his main motivation for serving for four decades.
UT students continue camping outside for apartments as Knoxville's occupancy rate climbs above 98%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It all started Sunday afternoon when students began lining the streets in front of popular downtown apartment complexes. Pitching tents, and lounging in lawn chairs, students showed their determination to secure housing for the 2023-2024 school year. Although the first day isn't for ten months, some...
'Calutron Girl' returns to Oak Ridge to celebrate her 101st birthday
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Thursday was a special day in Oak Ridge as the community helped celebrate the 101st birthday of a woman who played a key role in the Manhattan Project. Opal Talbott returned to Oak Ridge Thursday after moving back to her home in Albany, Kentucky more than seven decades ago. The American Museum of Science and Energy hosted a special celebration for her.
Metro Drug Coalition, Knoxville Police Department to collect unused medications to keep community safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition and Knoxville Police Department are partnering to participate in the DEA National Take Back Event, according to a release. The community will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted medications, no questions asked, MDC said. Safely disposing of unwanted or unused...
"Calutron girl" returns to Oak Ridge
Calutron girls Opal Talbott started working in Oak Ridge during the Manhattan Project. She returned today to celebrate her birthday.
Two taken to hospital with burns in Hamblen County house fire
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital with burns after a house fire off Fish Hatchery Road in Hamblen County, according to the Morristown Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found the house on fire with two people with burns laying outside. They were taken to...
Knoxville approves $825k contract to build foundation for massive art piece in Cradle of Country Music Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will set the foundation for a massive, new piece of art in downtown Knoxville. The city council voted 7-1 in favor of entering into a nearly $825,000 agreement with Blount Contractors to build the pier foundation that the "Pier 865" canopy sculpture will sit atop in the Cradle of Country Music Park.
Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
Knox County looks to develop plans for housing and traffic together
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Over the next 20 years, Knox County leaders expect more than 75,000 people to move into the county. One of the county's challenges is where to put all of those people. The county is in the process of developing a strategic plan for land use and...
Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Sevierville Police Department will participate in No-Shave November and October to raise cancer awareness, according to SPD's Facebook post. This will mark the fifth year that SPD has participated in the national program, and like last year, it will be extended to include October, said SPD.
Family of five presented with new home
The new house is one of 35 in a new neighborhood called Ellen's Glen. It's named in honor of Knoxville Habitat founder Ellen Roddy Mitchell.
Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
Leaf collection season begins in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning Monday, October 17, the leaf collection season will begin according to the city of Sevierville Public Works Department. Residents can choose either of the following leaf collection alternatives:. Bagged Leaf Collection. The Public Works Department will collect bagged leaves, along with other waste, during bulk...
Lakeshore Park's Northshore Drive entrance to temporarily close, renovations continue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The entrance and exit on Northshore Drive for Lakeshore Park will soon close temporarily as the park's $42 million improvement project moves into its next stage. The entrance is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 10 and remain closed for six to eight months, according to...
