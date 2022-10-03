ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

NOLA.com

10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school

Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
COVINGTON, LA
Mandeville, LA
L'Observateur

Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft

LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery

On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
KENNER, LA
WDSU

New Orleans deputy constable released from hospital following shooting

A deputy constable shot on Wednesday has now been released from the hospital. Constable Lambert Boissiere says Warren Smith, 53, was discharged from University Medical Center on Thursday night. Warren was shot in the shoulder. Throughout the day on Thursday, while still at UMC, Smith was surrounded by support. "We're...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help identifying juveniles that burglarized DHS concession stand

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥.
DESTREHAN, LA
WDSU

Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case

BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering enters a plea

A New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering was in court Wednesday afternoon. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, was charged with one count of money laundering. Southall pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Wednesday. According to court documents, the charge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart

One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
PICAYUNE, MS
WDSU

New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism

A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

