NOLA.com
10-year-old-student accused of making gun threats at Covington area school
Authorities said a 10-year-old Lee Road Junior High student was arrested Thursday after being accused of telling classmates she was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were informed about the incident after a parent contacted school administrators....
Covington student arrested for threatening to shoot classmate, deputies say
Another classmate's parent alerted the school administration and the Sheriff's Office was called.
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
Teen arrested after telling classmate he planned to 'blow the school up'
MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area teenaged boy was arrested on a menacing charge Monday morning after he admitted to telling a classmate he planned to "blow up" his school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. This comes as deputies were already investigating a rumor about someone threatening...
Police officer's connection with New Orleans girl he saved goes across the country
NEW ORLEANS — A former NOPD officer and little girl bonded for life when he was the first to arrive on the scene of street violence. And now, in his crime-fighting job, thousands of miles away, he is hoping, with your help, to make her Christmas special. For a...
WDSU
New Orleans police arrest man that deputy constable served eviction notice to
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man who was cornered in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon following a manhunt for a suspect accused in a shooting of a deputy constable. Jason Tillman was arrested and booked on a probation charge. NOPD confirms that Tillman was the person arrested in Mid-City,...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
wbrz.com
Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening
PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school. The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat:. Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received...
L'Observateur
Detectives ask for help locating subject involved in business theft
LULING — Sheriff Greg Champagne would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the male. accused of a theft that occurred at 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store). On Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 7 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to 1221 Paul Maillard Road in Luling (Dollar General Store) for a report of theft. The caller advised a white male stole items from the store and fled on a motorcycle.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police: Metairie man arrested for armed robbery
On September 25, 2022, at 8:45 PM, the Brothers Food Mart located at 3049 Loyola Drive, Kenner, was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and robbed the business of the money from the register. The cashier described the suspect as having a heart shaped tattoo under his eye.
WDSU
New Orleans deputy constable released from hospital following shooting
A deputy constable shot on Wednesday has now been released from the hospital. Constable Lambert Boissiere says Warren Smith, 53, was discharged from University Medical Center on Thursday night. Warren was shot in the shoulder. Throughout the day on Thursday, while still at UMC, Smith was surrounded by support. "We're...
Kermit Ruffins’ baby girl paralyzed: Fundraiser set up to help pay for medical bills
Six months ago, the unborn daughter of New Olreans musician Kermit Ruffins became a victim of gun violence before her life even began.
wbrz.com
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
HAMMOND - In the aftermath of a violent home invasion in Hammond that left one man dead and his 12-year-old daughter fighting for her life, deputies say attackers attempted to kill a 7-year-old as well. Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that the assailants also...
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help identifying juveniles that burglarized DHS concession stand
𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭. 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐟’𝐬 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐣𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥.
WDSU
Six Bogalusa residents arrested, accused in murder case
BOGALUSA, La. — Six Bogalusa residents are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them in a first-degree murder case. District Attorney Warren Montgomery said Teretha Carter Johnson, 43, Christopher Ramsey, 30, Freddie McGowan, 46, Michael James, 18, and Errica Ramsey, 49, were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder against Travis Edward Davis.
WDSU
New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering enters a plea
A New Orleans reverend accused of money laundering was in court Wednesday afternoon. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Charles J. Southall III, 64, was charged with one count of money laundering. Southall pleaded not guilty to the charge in court Wednesday. According to court documents, the charge...
WDSU
New Orleans police seek 2 for questioning in deadly hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a deadly hit-and-run. The hit-and-run happened on Aug. 20 in New Orleans East. Investigators say Kenneth Jessemy and Courtney Raines aren't wanted on criminal charges, but they believe the two may have vital information connected to the hit-and-run on the South I-10 Service Road and Tara Lane.
Picayune Item
Picayune Police working assault with weapon at Walmart
One person was injured after he allegedly injected himself in an altercation that began with one person trying to cut a line at the Customer Service Desk of the Picayune Walmart Tuesday afternoon. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said the incident was reported at about 12:45 p.m. where officers were...
WDSU
New surveillance images released of suspects wanted in Felipe's vandalism
A beloved New Orleans restaurant was vandalized and burglarized on National Taco Day. The New Orleans Police Department issued new surveillance photos of the suspects sought in connection with the crime. Two people are wanted in connection with the burglary. Felipe's Uptown location posted photos of damage on Tuesday, saying...
WDSU
2 Washington Parish Jail inmates accused of assaulting another inmate, 2nd assault this month
The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that two inmates were arrested for assaulting another inmate. There have been two cases of assault in 24 hours, and five inmates in total have been arrested. Emerson Dale Johnson, 31, from Bogalusa, and Aaron Sowell, 30, also from Bogalusa, were arrested on...
