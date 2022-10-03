Read full article on original website
Bills’ Stefon Diggs gives a lesson from Karate Kid to his frustrated fellow receiver
Orchard Park, N.Y. — When Daniel LaRusso suffered a knee injury in the first Karate Kid movie following an illegal blow in the All Valley Tournament, he didn’t look like he could continue. He retreated into the locker room and his Sensai, Mr. Miyagi, famously clapped his hands...
Steelers vs. Bills prediction, final injury report and best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s a new era in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett has taken over at the quarterback position following Mitch Trubiky’s benching in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, the rookie has an uphill battle on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, who have looked like one of the strongest teams in the NFL this season.
Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries
The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
$200 DraftKings promo code and our free best bet for Steelers vs. Bills
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season is moving along quickly as Week 5 gets underway this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently offering a “Bet $5, win $200″ bonus, and you can claim this offer in time for the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup this Sunday.
Von Miller guarantees OBJ to Buffalo: ‘He’s coming to the Bills’
This is not a prediction... It’s a spoiler, according to Von Miller. After months of teasing the idea of Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Buffalo Bills, Miller is now guaranteeing that it will happen. Buffalo’s star pass rusher made the declaration in an appearance on The Richard Sherman podcast....
Steelers vs. Bills player props featuring Najee Harris and key matchups
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills moved to 3-1 with a 23-20 road win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, and they return home this week for another AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our experts made one over/under prediction in this article, but they took a deep dive into the player props for the game too.
MLB 2022 postseason prediction, picks, odds and schedule
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Following a 162-game season, we are left with 12 teams to compete for the Commissioner’s Trophy. It has been a year filled with surprises and broken records, but only one team can win the last game of the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series, but our expert believes a different team could give them trouble. Let’s get right into our expert’s best bet for the postseason.
How to watch New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers in London: NFL Week 5 time, TV, live stream
The New York Giants head across the pond to face the Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in England, for the second of three NFL London Games in the 2022 season on Sunday, October 9 (10/9/2022). The game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 9:30 a.m. ET, and...
Steelers vs. Bills over/under and player props for Sunday NFL Week 5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills picked up a gritty 23-20 road win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, and they return home for an NFL Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh turned to rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the second half of their game last week, and he is expected to start in Buffalo this Sunday.
Dolphins vs. Jets prediction, spread, odds and pick for NFL Week 5
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. After playing on Thursday in Week 4, the Dolphins head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets after some extended rest. Despite that, they will be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets have had QB questions as well this season and they welcomed back starter Zach Wilson just last week. He helped them pull off a road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Dolphins were able to upset the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks before their loss to the Bengals.
NFL Week 5 predictions and odds: Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL will kick off Week 5 with Thursday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their Week 4 matchups. Our experts analyzed the contest with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.
How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Prime Video: Thursday Night Football Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5 on Thursday, October 6 (10/6/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
Unheralded DT played big role in Bills’ goal line stop & eventual INT vs. Ravens (Encouraged/worried)
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Buffalo Bills got the job done on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. After falling behind 20-3, Buffalo showed plenty of grit as they worked their way back into the game. On offense, Josh Allen and company put turnovers behind them. After a slow...
How to watch New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins: NFL Week 5 time, TV channel, live stream
The New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium for NFL Week 5 on Sunday, October 9 (10/9/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on local CBS networks, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. Check the coverage map to see if the game will air in your market.
MLB Wild Card schedule 2022: How to watch every game on TV, live streaming
The 2022 MLB Wild Card Round begins on Friday, October 7 (10/7/2022) with four best-of-three Wild Card series between teams vying for spots in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. All games will be streamed on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. They can be streamed live on fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Here’s the full 2022 MLB Wild Card schedule, all times ET:
MLB・
Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,250 for MLB playoffs
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t registered for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, you should sign up now because all new customers receive first bet insurance worth up to $1,250. If you click here, you’ll automatically claim Caesars promo code FULLSYR in time for the MLB Playoffs. The Wild Card series kicks off this Friday, and our experts already made their best bet for the postseason in this article.
