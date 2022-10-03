Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. After playing on Thursday in Week 4, the Dolphins head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets after some extended rest. Despite that, they will be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets have had QB questions as well this season and they welcomed back starter Zach Wilson just last week. He helped them pull off a road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Dolphins were able to upset the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks before their loss to the Bengals.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO