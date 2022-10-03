ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Steelers vs. Bills prediction, final injury report and best bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s a new era in Pittsburgh as Kenny Pickett has taken over at the quarterback position following Mitch Trubiky’s benching in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, the rookie has an uphill battle on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, who have looked like one of the strongest teams in the NFL this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Broncos lose Bolles, Darby to season-ending injuries

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery. They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost...
DENVER, CO
Syracuse.com

$200 DraftKings promo code and our free best bet for Steelers vs. Bills

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL season is moving along quickly as Week 5 gets underway this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook is currently offering a “Bet $5, win $200″ bonus, and you can claim this offer in time for the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup this Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Steelers vs. Bills player props featuring Najee Harris and key matchups

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills moved to 3-1 with a 23-20 road win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, and they return home this week for another AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Our experts made one over/under prediction in this article, but they took a deep dive into the player props for the game too.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

MLB 2022 postseason prediction, picks, odds and schedule

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Following a 162-game season, we are left with 12 teams to compete for the Commissioner’s Trophy. It has been a year filled with surprises and broken records, but only one team can win the last game of the playoffs. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the favorites to win the World Series, but our expert believes a different team could give them trouble. Let’s get right into our expert’s best bet for the postseason.
Syracuse.com

Steelers vs. Bills over/under and player props for Sunday NFL Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Buffalo Bills picked up a gritty 23-20 road win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, and they return home for an NFL Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh turned to rookie QB Kenny Pickett for the second half of their game last week, and he is expected to start in Buffalo this Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Dolphins vs. Jets prediction, spread, odds and pick for NFL Week 5

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. After playing on Thursday in Week 4, the Dolphins head to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets after some extended rest. Despite that, they will be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa. The Jets have had QB questions as well this season and they welcomed back starter Zach Wilson just last week. He helped them pull off a road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Dolphins were able to upset the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in back-to-back weeks before their loss to the Bengals.
Syracuse.com

NFL Week 5 predictions and odds: Colts vs. Broncos Thursday Night Football

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NFL will kick off Week 5 with Thursday Night Football between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, and both teams will be looking for a bounce-back win after dropping their Week 4 matchups. Our experts analyzed the contest with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and made a best bet for the game.
DENVER, CO
Syracuse.com

How to stream Indianapolis Colts vs. Denver Broncos on Prime Video: Thursday Night Football Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 5 on Thursday, October 6 (10/6/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video through the end of the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Syracuse.com

MLB Wild Card schedule 2022: How to watch every game on TV, live streaming

The 2022 MLB Wild Card Round begins on Friday, October 7 (10/7/2022) with four best-of-three Wild Card series between teams vying for spots in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. All games will be streamed on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. They can be streamed live on fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Here’s the full 2022 MLB Wild Card schedule, all times ET:
MLB
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks up to $1,250 for MLB playoffs

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t registered for a new account at Caesars Sportsbook, you should sign up now because all new customers receive first bet insurance worth up to $1,250. If you click here, you’ll automatically claim Caesars promo code FULLSYR in time for the MLB Playoffs. The Wild Card series kicks off this Friday, and our experts already made their best bet for the postseason in this article.
GAMBLING
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
