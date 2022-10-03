Read full article on original website
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
hellogeorgetown.com
Grandma’s Greens Open in Georgetown, TX!
Owned and operated by Judi Rhodes, the business focuses on growing and selling microgreens. “I have been into vegetable and flower gardening and healthy foods as long as I can remember. Having my hands in the dirt is second nature to me as all of my children and friends can attest to,” Judi Rhodes told Hello Georgetown. “So, growing these healthy microgreens is an absolutely perfect fit for me!”
Decor store Gatherings to have grand opening Oct. 21 in Georgetown
Gatherings owner Stephanie Ehrhardt, posing with her dog Gucci, opened a second Georgetown storefront in September. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Gatherings, a vintage decor store, will host a soft opening of its second location at 701 N. Austin Ave., Georgetown, on Oct. 21. Unlike the original location, this boutique specifically showcases European furnishings and accessories. The property features an outdoor garden area and more than 2,300 square feet split between a historic church and shed previously used as a wedding venue. 512-240-5040. http://gatheringsofgeorgetown.com.
Leander bakery The Sweet Cupfé serves up classic, custom confections to community
Owner Lizzette Allen opened The Sweet Cupfé storefront in July. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Former stay-at-home mom turned self-taught baker Lizzette Allen opened The Sweet Cupfé in Leander on July 12. Allen began baking while having cravings for sweet treats during pregnancy with her third child nearly 10 years...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pumpkin Patches in Georgetown, TX – 2022
Breathe deep and smell the pumpkin spice! Fall is here and so are local pumpkin patches!. ** THIS LIST HAS BEEN UPDATED FOR 2022 AND WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE UPDATES AS WE GET NEW INFORMATION**. Want to add your pumpkin patch or business that is selling pumpkins to our list?...
hellogeorgetown.com
Hill Country Author Series to Feature Lynda Rutledge October 20
The following is a news release from the Friends of the Georgetown Public Library. The Hill Country Authors Series returns Oct. 20 and will feature Lynda Rutledge, author of the bestselling novel West with Giraffes. The Hill Country Authors series is a long-running program by the Friends of the Georgetown...
thedispatchonline.net
A final farewell to a favorite local bakery
A line wrapped around the small parking lot as hundreds of Austinites came to bid their final farewell to a locally owned business. After nearly a decade of serving pastries and coffee to the Southwest Austin community, Crema Bakery & Cafe closed its doors on Brodie Lane for the final time on September 17, 2022.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
3 new shopping centers bringing restaurants, retailers to Cedar Park, Leander
Construction began on the first phase of the Centro Plaza development in Leander in September. (Rendering courtesy Prime Developer) Several new shopping centers are under construction throughout the Cedar Park and Leander area, including the Shops at New Hope, Centro Plaza and the Shops at Travisso. Each of these centers...
Eater
California Bakery Known for Its Decadent Buttercream Layer Cakes Is Opening in Austin
California bakery chain SusieCakes is opening its first Austin location this year. The bakery will open at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Suite 123 in the Old Tarlton Center near Rollingwood starting on Saturday, October 8. The bakery bakes up decadent and bright decorative layer cakes and cupcakes. There’s the vanilla...
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
This Texas Town Is Viral For Its Name & Locals Are Making The 'Pfunniest' Jokes
A suburban area near Austin, TX is home to a city called Pflugerville, which is currently known for making fun of its own name and the Internet is loving it for all the humorous details you can spot there. Pflugerville, pronounced floo-gr-vil, is actually just a German word for "plowmen."...
New cookie shop now open off RR 620 in Lakeway
Leslie Perkins opened her store Cookie Dough Cowgirl in Lakeway on Sept. 1 (Courtesy Leslie Perkins) Cookie Dough Cowgirl opened Sept. 1 at 1310 RR 620, Ste. A6, Lakeway. The store sells a variety of sweets and beverages, including raw edible cookie dough, baked cookies, brownies, gluten-free treats and other weekly special baked goods, owner Leslie Perkins said. The cookie shop also sells drip coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and cold brew coffee; all coffee beverages are sourced from Madrone Coffee Co.
18-wheeler knocks down power lines, causes US 79 to close at Mays Street in Round Rock
Because of those downed lines, police said U.S. 79 is closed right now at the intersection with Mays Street. Officers noted, though, traffic is still moving on Mays Street as of 4 p.m.
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?
Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
365thingsaustin.com
Off The Wall At W Austin
Browse through your favorite vinyl and enjoy a new specialty cocktail inside the record room of the W Austin! They’ve teamed up with Waterloo Records to host Off the Wall, where you can pull from their collection of 8,000 records to have it played on their McIntosh turntable. They’ll also have half-off select bottles of wine!
I-35 SB reopens at Old Settlers Blvd. after crash
All lanes of I-35 southbound in Round Rock are open after a crash.
Lake Buchanan neighbors missed liquor license protest window due to incorrect address
Residents of Silver Creek, a small rural community on Lake Buchanan in Burnet County, said they were denied their right to protest the opening of a new bar directly across the street from their neighborhood.
travelawaits.com
9 Amazing Fall Festivals To Experience In Austin (2022)
The fourth largest city in Texas and the fourteenth largest in the United States, Austin consistently appears on lists of the best cities to move to and places to retire. Austin still celebrates its quirkiness with its “Keep Austin Weird” theme and supports vibrant arts, film, and music styles. Austin is preparing for a busy fall with an exciting lineup of festivals and events. Here are the details of nine of my favorite events and places to stay and eat.
Eater
Austin Salad Drive-Thru Baby Greens Is Closing Because It Doesn’t Have Enough Employees
Salad drive-thru Baby Greens is closing this month. The last day of the 10611 Research Boulevard restaurant in the Gateway neighborhood will be on Friday, October 7. Owner Sharon Mays said she had to close her business because she “no longer had enough employees to run the restaurant,” as she explains in the Instagram video post announcement. Starting earlier this year, she said that she has been losing lots of employees because they’ve been leaving Austin to live in comparatively more affordable cities and areas.
