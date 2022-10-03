ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

AWC students to hold “Third Multilingual Expo”

By Dillon Fuhrman
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - First-Year English Composition students from the Arizona Western College (AWC) will host the Third Multilingual Expo.

Straightaway, the theme for the expo will be, "Cherishing Unity in Diversity." This is to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Furthermore, ENG107 and ENG108 multilingual students will discuss how to cultivate a sense of togetherness through diverse backgrounds.

“We want to make intercultural dialogue an important and meaningful reality in our school to highlight the very notions of multiculturalism, mutual respect and cultural humility,” said Dr. Sara Amani, Professor of Multilingual Composition/Specialist.

Showcasing projects

During the event, students will showcase their projects that they had completed as a result of active collaboration.

“I am honored and excited to be this year’s Co-MC to help convey the important message of inclusion and unity in diversity by presenting various talents from our community. I encourage everyone to come and experience this beautiful expo that the multilingual students of AWC have prepared for all,” said Camila Borquez, an ENG107 student majoring in Engineering.

In any case, the event starts on Wednesday, October 12 at 3:00pm in the San Luis Learning Center. The public is welcome to attend.

