Mark Sandler Joins Torch Group as SVP, Food & Beverage Practice
Torch Group is pleased to announce that Mark Sandler has recently joined the team as Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage Practice Leader and a Member of our Leadership Team. Mark is an innovative thinker who prior to joining Torch Group founded a multi-million-dollar allergen-free, plant-based snack food company. In...
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022
Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
Light & Wonder Advances Its Cross-Platform Vision With the Acquisition of House Advantage Assets
Acquisition Enhances Light & Wonder’s Market Leading Systems Business with Differentiated Omnichannel Player Loyalty Solutions. House Advantage Founder and CEO Jon Wolfe to Serve as SVP and President, Global Systems and Services at Light & Wonder. Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”),...
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive
HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
Repair Bull Car Roof Lining Repair Specialists Launch Service in Every Australian Capital City With Month of Discounts
To celebrate its expansion into every Australian capital, the five-star rated automotive repair company is offering customers a discount on car roof lining repair throughout October 2022. Australia - October 7, 2022 — The Australia-wide coverage provided by Repair Bull’s specialist technicians now includes The Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast,...
Blocore Partners With Animoca Ventures to Spur Discovery of Leading Web3 Companies
HONG KONG - October 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Animoca Ventures, a leading Web3 ecosystem builder and investor, and Blocore, a leading blockchain investor headquartered in South Korea, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding under which they will work closely together to seek out and support leading Web3 companies, and thus to grow the blockchain and Web3 ecosystems.
Rosalyn Fung Coaching: Abundance Warrior nominated for National Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Champion Award
Rosalyn Fung is getting recognition on a National scale. The Business from the Heart Awards celebrate and commend heart-centred business owners and their teams across Canada. Small businesses are the lifeblood of Alberta and Canada and it’s essential to honour their efforts. The CEO and owner of Rosalyn Fung...
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services
The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum
CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
Searchlight Capital Partners to Acquire a Minority Stake in Synergy Marine Group
Funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (“Searchlight”) and Synergy Marine Group (“Synergy") have today announced the completion of Searchlight’s acquisition of a minority ownership stake in Synergy, a leading global ship manager and provider of end-to-end maritime solutions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Aegir Insights Secures Strategic Investment and Board Position From Renowned Energy Sector Leader
Aegir Insights, a technology start-up in offshore wind and power-to-x investment intelligence, has secured a strategic investment from renowned energy sector leader Jon Erik Reinhardsen alongside two other investors. The investment and board support will accelerate Aegir Insights on its growth journey as a premium intelligence and software provider to project developers, governments and sector investors. Further to this strategic investment, management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has been appointed as Aegir Insights’ advisor, supporting on the pathway to future funding rounds and business growth.
Collimator named G2 High Performer in its first year of sales
Collimator, a modeling and simulation platform for engineers to design and test complex, mission critical systems, has been named as a High Performer on G2’s Grid Report for Simulation & CAE Fall 2022 report - a definitive list for the top rated solutions in the industry as chosen by “the source that matters most: customers.”
Successful Business Driven by Leadership, Teamwork, and a Winning Culture
LAS VEGAS - October 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) At a team conference for Las Vegas Premier Marketing (LVPM) and its sister companies, LVPM CEO Joey Ortiz revealed that the success of a business is largely due to a company's collaborative teamwork and leadership skills and its ability to drive a winning culture.
TwinStrand Biosciences Announces Leadership Transition
TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. (TwinStrand), the pioneer in Duplex Sequencing technology, which delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology, today announced that the company has implemented a reorganization designed to sustain growth through a focus on key commercial initiatives. As part of this effort, TwinStrand has named Chad Brown as interim Chief Executive Officer, while TwinStrand founder, Jesse Salk, MD, PhD, will continue to serve the company as Chief Scientific Officer.
ARC Document Solutions to Report Third Quarter Results on Nov 2, 2022
SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2022 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 2pm Pacific Time (5 P.M. Eastern Time). The Company's press release outlining the quarter's performance will also be issued on the same day, prior to the conference call.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. These companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX and collectively referred to as Hallmark. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).
Motivosity Takes Home Multiple Comparably Awards for Q3 2022
Lehi, Utah - Oct 6, 2022 - Motivosity, #1 Employee Engagement & Recognition Software, announced today that it’s company was named the winner of several Comparably awards including Happiest Employees, Best Company Work-Life Balance, and Best Company Perks & Benefits. Each quarter Comparably honors companies with Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their own employees, across a variety of categories.
Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC Lands Number One Best-Selling Book on Amazon
Tevin Ali’s book ‘Forging Your Inner Diamond’ aims to help others overcome personal struggles. Tevin Ali, Motivational Speaker of Talk With Tevin LLC, has landed a number one best-selling book on online buying platform Amazon. His novel Forging Your Inner Diamond, is an adventure story blended with...
