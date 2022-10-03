Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, a group of six men and women entered a Verizon store in the town of Culpeper and distracted employees while others stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, according to a press release.
Police said they believe the group may be of Middle Eastern descent.
Culpeper police are asking the public for help identifying the people in the photographs in the poster above. If anyone has information about them, they are asked to contact the Culpeper police at 540-727-7900 or Det. Brooking at 540-727-3430 ext. 5504.Married couple found dead in their home in Culpeper, police investigate Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 2