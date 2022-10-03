ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

Group wanted for stealing electronics from Culpeper Verizon store

By Dina Weinstein
 4 days ago

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Culpeper County are looking for a group of people caught on camera who stole numerous items from an electronics store.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, a group of six men and women entered a Verizon store in the town of Culpeper and distracted employees while others stole several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, according to a press release.

Police said they believe the group may be of Middle Eastern descent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4WVK_0iKJQe1S00
Image of larceny suspects accused of stealing items from a Verizon store in Culpeper (Photo: Culpeper Police Department)

Culpeper police are asking the public for help identifying the people in the photographs in the poster above. If anyone has information about them, they are asked to contact the Culpeper police at 540-727-7900 or Det. Brooking at 540-727-3430 ext. 5504.

