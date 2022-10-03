ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Make cider, taste baked goods at Apple Day in Ann Arbor this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Pittsfield Union Grange is bringing back its annual Apple Day on Saturday. The fraternal and service organization throws the community event each year to celebrate apple season with family-friendly activities. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3337 Ann Arbor-Saline...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

35th Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival returns in November

ANN ARBOR – The 35th Annual Ann Arbor Jewish Book Festival will kick off on Nov. 6 and run through Nov. 18. The event will feature 31 authors and a blend of 17 virtual and six in-person events. All events are free and open to the public and registration...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper drops new song after car trashed at Livonia collision shop

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop after his car was damaged even more at the business. Byron Motley Jr., 29, better known as Beezy313, said his car was broken into while he was at a club in Downtown Detroit in August. That left him with a broken sunroof, so he called his insurance company to make a claim.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Bring dirty shoes back to life

If you have spent any money in the previous few months, you have noticed price increases on everything from gas to groceries and everything in between. The cost of certain products, like sneakers, can add up quickly, so we strive to get as much use as possible out of them. When they get messed up, you don’t want to just throw them away, but there is a place in Detroit that can show how to clean them up and get more life out of your sneakers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Halloween Stroll offers fun for the whole family

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion is kicking off its Halloween Stroll, which runs every weekend during the month of October. Keith Aldridge, the owner of Canterbury Village, described the Halloween Stroll as having “a little bit of spooky and a little bit of happiness”. Visitors can experience around...
LAKE ORION, MI
Detroit News

Local boutique to release Detroit-inspired Air Jordan 2s

For Roland Coit, owner of the Two18 streetwear boutique next to Detroit's Eastern Market, designing and releasing an exclusive line of Air Jordan sneakers is a lifelong dream come true. "I was the kid that dreamed of designing shoes with Jordan brand," he said. "I'm just a kid from from...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Detroit Singer Blasts Insurance Company, Livonia Collision Shop in Song

Most of us just write a scathing Yelp or Google review when we get bad service, but a Detroit rapper went a different route. He aired his grievances in the form of a song. Byron Motley Jr. is better known in the Detroit area as Beezy313. He tells Detroit's WJBK-TV that when his car was broken into and his sunroof damaged earlier this year when he was visiting a club in the Detroit area. Since the Cadillac is fully insured, he made a claim with his insurance company.
DETROIT, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Jax Kar Wash replaces Oasis, offers new wash options

Jax Kar Wash is continuing to upgrade facilities in the coming month, following its purchase and takeover of Oasis Car Wash on Carleton Street in April. “There are a lot of changes that are coming,” manager Bill Buehrle said. Buehrle said the car wash will install new tire brushes...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Veteran Detroit journalist Christy McDonald joins WDIV-Local 4

DETROIT – Veteran Detroit television anchor Christy McDonald will join WDIV-Local 4 as a special correspondent and fill-in anchor on Local 4 News and streaming platform Local 4+, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced Thursday. McDonald will start these new roles beginning October 10th. “As I...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Consignment Day! 10 Great Metro Detroit Consignment Stores

It’s National Consignment Day! Anyone who’s ever thrifted knows the feeling of finding a designer item at an unbeatable price. Metro Detroit is home to some of the best consignment stores around, where you can find high-end pieces without breaking the bank. Here are ten of the best consignment stores in Metro Detroit, in no particular order.
PLYMOUTH, MI

