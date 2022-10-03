Read full article on original website
Ellington Residential Declares Monthly Common Dividend
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE: EARN) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on November 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements...
GetSwift Sale Process and Auction Completed, Sale of Company’s SaaS assets Approved
Sale process of Company’s SaaS assets completed in accordance with procedures approved by the order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “U.S. Court”) in Company’s Chapter 11 proceedings (the “Chapter 11 Proceedings”). In addition to the...
Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2022 earnings will be released after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Management will host a conference call on the following day, Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time. Conference Call. Domestic...
EPR Properties Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Scheduled for November 3, 2022
EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications
AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” (Excellent) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. These companies’ operations are headquartered in Dallas, TX and collectively referred to as Hallmark. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and Credit Ratings (ratings).
TRESORFX Announces Its Technical Analysis Masterclass, Starting from 1st November 2022
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - TRESORFX Financial Services has established its strong base by introducing its revolutionary software, TRESORFX. Now they have announced a Technical Analysis Masterclass, which will start from 1st November 2022. In trading, technical analysis is extremely important as it helps in identifying the right trades and take steps appropriately. TRESORFX aims at equipping people with the right knowledge about trading and investing via this masterclass where they will get to learn the nitty-gritty's of the market, how to analyse it, and to make trade decisions based on that analyses.
Global Web Analytics Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google and IBM - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web analytics market. The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to...
Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022: A $10+ Billion Market in 2026 - Long-term Forecasts to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Rear-View Mirror Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global rear-view mirror market is expected to grow from $7.51 billion in 2021 to $8.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The rear-view mirror market is expected to grow to $10.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amylyx”) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 6,693,750 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Amylyx. Amylyx has granted the underwriters a...
Investment Ark Is A One Stop Financing And Investment Consultancy For Startups And Investors Worldwide
The firm helps match startups and investors to build the perfect partnership. Investment Ark, a VC fundraising advisory firm, has become the go-to solution for early and growth stage startups across the planet. The company has a track record of working with the leading startups in emerging technologies such as B2B SaaS, cloud infrastructure, machine learning, artificial intelligence, XR, mobile, and others. It also helps investors find the best startups enabling them to build a profitable partnership.
Xignal Exchange is conducting a joint investment project with Kazakhstan’s leading bank
Kazakhstan’s leading bank and global cryptocurrency exchange XIGNAL announced on September 29 (local time) that they will conduct a joint investment project. Nurbank Co., Ltd., a stable commercial bank in Kazakhstan, has branches in each region and provides complex financial services for corporations and individual customers. Currently, it is reviewing the possibility of conducting a joint investment project with XIGNAL, a virtual asset exchange.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date, Webcast
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) plans to release third quarter earnings on Thursday, November 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. The release will be issued via newswire and will also be available through RGA’s website, www.rgare.com. RGA will host a conference call to discuss the third...
Cost of Living Crisis Survey 2022 by SellCell Revealed
6000 People Surveyed Reveal How they will be Impacted by the Cost of Living Crisis & The Changes they will be Forced to Make to Manage Their Finances; including Turning Heating off, Cancelling TV Subscriptions, Borrowing More, Saving Less and Selling Personal Items. – 94% (UK) and 92% (US) of...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology
Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Surface Mining Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global surface mining market is expected to grow from $24.45 billion in 2021 to $26.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The surface mining market is expected to grow to $32.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5%.
Hess Midstream LP Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“Hess Midstream”) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 earnings release. To phone into the conference call, participants should register in advance using this link...
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum
CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
TinyGemsBreaks – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Redefining Drug Delivery Platforms
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has remained committed to improving the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream. “Moreover, as a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, the company has not shied away from advancing its research to cut across various health conditions, including but not limited to hypertension, epilepsy, diabetes, and dementia, among others. These efforts have yielded 27 granted patents around the world since 2014, with approximately 50 additional patents pending. It also has national filings in over 40 jurisdictions with the highest commercial potential, reflecting the company’s commitment to creating shareholder value and pushing its technology further into the market,” a recent article reads. “Through its four subsidiary companies, Lexaria has explored various sectors such as cannabidiol for hypertension, oral nicotine for reduced risk, and antiviral drugs for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The progress so far has also allowed Lexaria to sub-license its DehydraTECH(TM) worldwide for delivering fat-soluble active molecules and drugs, thereby increasing the number of people who benefit from this technology and the number of lives impacted by it… As it pushes for the approval of additional patents and the licensing of its technology, the company looks to grow its market share significantly while redefining drug delivery platforms.”
Global Insurance Sports Sponsorship Landscape Analysis Report 2022: Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Financial Services (Insurance) Sector Sports Sponsorship Landscape - Analysing Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Latest Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This Financial sector- insurance report highlights insurance sponsorship landscape, the sector's biggest deals, spending's in top professional leagues and most active...
