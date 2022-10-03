County of Los Angeles Partners with PowerFlex to Install New Smart Electric Vehicle Chargers at The Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall Among Other Locations

Besting several competitive offers, Los Angeles real estate team Cin Coast Realty with Nationwide Real Estate Executives recently helped their client purchase the coveted Alexander House in Long Beach, CA, a mid-century modern home built by famous architect John Lautner. A protégé and frequent assistant of Frank Lloyd Wright, Lautner built the home in 1951 in the Long Beach neighborhood of Park Estates. The property sold last month for $3.042 million.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO