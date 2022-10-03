ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death

The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
Polygon

Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart

Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
ComicBook

Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Winston Duke Addresses T'Challa Recast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke addressed some fan desires to recast T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's death. As trailers for the Marvel film premiere, a lot of people are wondering what will happen to King T'Challa in the movie. Duke visited Jemele Hill's Unbothered to speak about the idea. He's not personally interested in the idea of a new T'Challa, but knows the possibility exists. Hill has said before in the past she's in favor of the move. Everyone who loved the first Black Panther has an opinion on the matter. For Wakanda Forever, nothing is going to change and it will be an emotional time in the theater as a measure of public grieving will begin anew. Boseman deserves to feel all the love that has been directed his way since the news broke, but will never get the chance. Check out his co-star's take down below.
WNCT

New ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer released, mysterious hero revealed

Marvel studios dropped the latest trailer for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther” early Monday morning. The over two-minute-long teaser shows the citizens of Wakanda mourning the death of King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman. The opening scene shows Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, holding the famous Black Panther helmet as others are […]
Collider

'Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Almost Quit Making Movies After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has revealed how he considered stepping away from the film industry for good after Chadwick Boseman's death. Coogler, who previously helmed Rocky Balboa spin-off Creed and 2013 drama Fruitvale Station, worked with the late star on the 2018 Marvel superhero epic. Boseman, who portrayed the universally acclaimed titular hero, passed away in 2020 after a heartbreaking battle with colon cancer.
ScreenCrush

Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther

With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
wegotthiscovered.com

Was ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler arrested?

Director of possibly the best solo Marvel movie to date, 2018’s Black Panther, Ryan Coogler has given a whole new flavor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a true auteur vision. The fame which comes with directing an Academy Award-nominated film isn’t all fantastic, however. In March 2022,...
ComicBook

Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne and Ryan Coogler Break Down Her Debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ryan Coogler has his work cut out for him with the sequel to the first Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The director had to make the tough decision to continue on with directing the franchise after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce fans to a bunch of new characters like a new Black Panther, Namor, and even Ironheart. The latest trailer for the film gives us our first look at what the latter will look like fully suited up in her armor. Now the actress behind the armor, Dominique Thorne and Coogler, are speaking out about Ironheart. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, and director dished on Riri Williams debut.
ComicBook

Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever

This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
