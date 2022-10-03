Read full article on original website
Polygon
The new Black Panther trailer has basically revealed who the new Black Panther is
The first teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed what many fans had suspected — someone else would take up the mantle of the Black Panther after T’Challa’s (and star Chadwick Boseman’s) death. And with Monday’s full trailer, Marvel has finally hinted at who might take...
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Black Panther’s Letitia Wright Responds To The Idea Of Shuri Taking On The Mantle In Wakanda Forever
Black Panther star Letitia Wright addresses the idea of Shuri taking on the mantle of the titular hero.
Is Shuri The Next Black Panther? Watch The Full Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer And Take A Guess
Fans have a pretty good guess of who will carry on the Black Panther title.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death
The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta says he had to learn how to swim to play underwater king Namor
The upcoming movie will be Huerta's first appearance as royal mutant Namor. He told Entertainment Weekly that he was asked if he could swim.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
ComicBook
Black Panther Wakanda Forever New Images Feature Riri Williams and Nakia
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just gave the fans some new looks at Riri Williams and Nakia before the movie's big reveal. Empire Magazine has a big feature story out about Ryan Coogler's film. In the images from the story, Ironheart is in the royal chambers of Wakanda. Another image shows off Lupita Nyong'o's stunning look for T'Challa's funeral in the movie. It's all very emotional stuff. There's so much concern in the eyes of these actors during these screengrabs. But, it's clear that parts of Wakanda Forever are going to be very pensive. The loss of Chadwick Boseman dominates the conversation around this film. It feels like the marketing run up to the film isn't shying away from that reality. It's still hard to say exactly what role Ironheart will play in the movie or what other surprises lay beneath the waves with Namor. Check out the latest images for yourself right here down below.
IGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor Is Confirmed to Be a Mutant, First Look Revealed
Marvel Studios has revealed the first look of Namor, who is the new antagonist in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film. Namor is played by Mexican actor Lenoch Huerta (The Forever Purge, Tigers Are Not Afraid) and it is confirmed that the Sub-Mariner is a mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
'Wakanda Forever,' the long-awaited sequel to 'Black Panther,' hits theaters November 11. Here's everything we know so far.
We breakdown everything that's known about the "Black Panther" sequel and how it's moving forward without Chadwick Boseman.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Winston Duke Addresses T'Challa Recast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke addressed some fan desires to recast T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's death. As trailers for the Marvel film premiere, a lot of people are wondering what will happen to King T'Challa in the movie. Duke visited Jemele Hill's Unbothered to speak about the idea. He's not personally interested in the idea of a new T'Challa, but knows the possibility exists. Hill has said before in the past she's in favor of the move. Everyone who loved the first Black Panther has an opinion on the matter. For Wakanda Forever, nothing is going to change and it will be an emotional time in the theater as a measure of public grieving will begin anew. Boseman deserves to feel all the love that has been directed his way since the news broke, but will never get the chance. Check out his co-star's take down below.
New ‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer released, mysterious hero revealed
Marvel studios dropped the latest trailer for “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther” early Monday morning. The over two-minute-long teaser shows the citizens of Wakanda mourning the death of King T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman. The opening scene shows Queen Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett, holding the famous Black Panther helmet as others are […]
BET
Trailers Dropped!: Will Smith Is Back With His First Film Post-Oscars In ‘Emancipation’ & Who Will Be The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Two big films are set to drop soon, and the trailers will have you craving more. First, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped its second official trailer for the highly anticipated film, adding more color to the story for fans. In the beginning, we see Angela Bassett dressed in all-white,...
Collider
'Black Panther's Ryan Coogler Almost Quit Making Movies After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has revealed how he considered stepping away from the film industry for good after Chadwick Boseman's death. Coogler, who previously helmed Rocky Balboa spin-off Creed and 2013 drama Fruitvale Station, worked with the late star on the 2018 Marvel superhero epic. Boseman, who portrayed the universally acclaimed titular hero, passed away in 2020 after a heartbreaking battle with colon cancer.
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Marvel Did Not Recast Black Panther
With the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever on its way, fans have begun to speculate what will become of T’Challa. The character was played by Chadwick Boseman in the first film, but Boseman tragically passed away since the film’s release. Rumors began to float around about a potential recast since he’s a pretty important player in the Black Panther story, being the main character and all.
wegotthiscovered.com
Was ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler arrested?
Director of possibly the best solo Marvel movie to date, 2018’s Black Panther, Ryan Coogler has given a whole new flavor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a true auteur vision. The fame which comes with directing an Academy Award-nominated film isn’t all fantastic, however. In March 2022,...
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne and Ryan Coogler Break Down Her Debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Ryan Coogler has his work cut out for him with the sequel to the first Black Panther movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The director had to make the tough decision to continue on with directing the franchise after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce fans to a bunch of new characters like a new Black Panther, Namor, and even Ironheart. The latest trailer for the film gives us our first look at what the latter will look like fully suited up in her armor. Now the actress behind the armor, Dominique Thorne and Coogler, are speaking out about Ironheart. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, and director dished on Riri Williams debut.
ComicBook
Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever
This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
Ironheart action figure suggests surprising Captain America connection in Wakanda Forever
Ironheart action figure pre-order offers our best look at Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever, and suggests what her role is in the movie
