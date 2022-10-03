ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

KLTV

Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry after crash

Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome.
LONGVIEW, TX
Lindale, TX
Tyler, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic

UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man arrested after car flips in high-speed chase

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Police ID Longview woman killed while on motorized scooter

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Wednesday released the name of a woman they said was on a motorized scooter this week when she was fatally struck by a vehicle. Karen Longoria of Longview “sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.
LONGVIEW, TX
Poland
Public Safety
KTRE

Lufkin man arrested after motorcyclist killed in wreck

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now's Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas' land commissioner. The two talk about Texas' border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Mother, two daughters killed in Trinity County house fire

East Texas mission team aids those affected by Hurricane Fiona, heading to Florida.
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Mother, 2 children dead after Trinity County house fire

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A mother and her two young daughters are dead after a Trinity County house fire, according to Sheriff Woody Wallace. Deputies, multiple fire departments and EMS were dispatched to the scene around midnight early Thursday morning where the they found “the house was completely engulfed in flames.” Wallace said EMS […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Lufkin man shot after front lawn altercation; police searching for suspect

Texas Land Commissioner candidate Dawn Buckingham discusses the border, gas prices, school funds. Texas State Senator Dawn Buckingham spoke again with East Texas Now's Devyn Shea about the state of the race to succeed George P. Bush as Texas' land commissioner. The two talk about Texas' border, gas prices and the Permanent School Fund.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Two-vehicle crash leads to one dead in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police officers are working a two-vehicle fatality crash in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Pkwy that is blocking all lanes of travel in this area. Officials say to use an alternative route around this area.
LONGVIEW, TX

