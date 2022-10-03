Read full article on original website
Related
WMNF
Mutual Aid Disaster Relief helps Florida victims of Hurricane Ian by “sharing power with each other”
Jimmy Dunson, a volunteer with Mutual Aid Disaster Relief joined WMNF’s Tuesday Cafe to talk about humanitarian relief and solidarity in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “Mutual Aid, in contrast (with larger aid organizations), is about sharing resources. And also about sharing power with each other as...
WMNF
Florida Power and Light’s solar power arrays mostly survived Hurricane Ian
Florida Power and Light Co.’s solar panel arrays that were located in Hurricane Ian’s path received little damage. As reported by Politico, there were 38 FPL solar power farms in the path of Hurricane Ian and only 0.3% of the solar panels were damaged by Hurricane Ian. The solar panels are secured to the ground with metal frames 5 feet above the ground that were assembled to withstand hurricane-force winds. According to Florida Power and Light’s Chair and CEO, the company is considered the largest solar electricity producer in the nation.
WMNF
Swanky Thank You Gifts for Fall Fund Drive
WMNF’s Fall Fund Drive is Thursday October 6 through next Thursday (October 13) morning. We know you donate your hard-earned money to the station because you value community and community radio. But is it wrong to also want fun a fun t-shirt or superfly beanie? NOPE!. We would love...
Comments / 0