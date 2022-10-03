Florida Power and Light Co.’s solar panel arrays that were located in Hurricane Ian’s path received little damage. As reported by Politico, there were 38 FPL solar power farms in the path of Hurricane Ian and only 0.3% of the solar panels were damaged by Hurricane Ian. The solar panels are secured to the ground with metal frames 5 feet above the ground that were assembled to withstand hurricane-force winds. According to Florida Power and Light’s Chair and CEO, the company is considered the largest solar electricity producer in the nation.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO