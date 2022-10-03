ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Refrigeration Co Successfully Launches Their New Website Whilst Providing Top-Tier And Professional Refrigeration Services

The company provides top-notch refrigeration services while launching a new informative website. Being a renowned company offering top-notch commercial refrigeration and air conditioning services, The Refrigeration Co has gained solid credibility for assisting numerous prestigious companies, including KFC, Dominos, etc. The company provides a complete range of commercial refrigeration services in Perth with a team striving to custom design, install and repair various refrigeration equipment. Known for its extensive experience in the industry and for providing high-end refrigeration services, the company has recently launched an illuminating and knowledgeable website for its customers.
Mark Sandler Joins Torch Group as SVP, Food & Beverage Practice

Torch Group is pleased to announce that Mark Sandler has recently joined the team as Senior Vice President, Food and Beverage Practice Leader and a Member of our Leadership Team. Mark is an innovative thinker who prior to joining Torch Group founded a multi-million-dollar allergen-free, plant-based snack food company. In...
Optimizely Introduces Unlimited Potential for Digital Leaders at Opticon 2022

Nearly 900 attendees and over 300 customers attend event celebrating Boundless Digital Invention. Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider enabling Boundless Digital Invention, has wrapped its annual Opticon event. Opticon brought together and connected leaders of technology, media, business, and brands for conversations on the rapid evolutions and innovations shaping marketing and the future of digital experiences.
OneStream Closes Third Quarter with Expanded Customer Base and Continued 2022 Momentum

CPM software provider reports over 50% increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue. OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that its Annual Recurring Revenue increased over 50% year-over-year for the third quarter ending September 30. The company added over 60...
Global Managed Print Services Market Report 2022: Cross-Industry Digitalization Driving 8.77% Annual Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Managed Print Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global managed print services market size reached US$ 38.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 64.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting...
Sightline Launches “Project 250” to Upgrade 250,000 Slots with Cashless Gaming Technology

Investment of Up to $300 Million Will Enable Cashless at 1/3 of All U.S. Slot Machines. Sightline Payments today announced an investment of up to $300 million to implement cashless gaming at slot machines across the United States, in collaboration with Acres Manufacturing Company (“Acres”). The objective of Project 250 is to facilitate digital payments technology at 250,000 slot machines across the country within 36 months.
Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference October 12, 2022

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies, wayfinding technologies and 3D model services is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on October 12, 2022, discussing the Company’s involvement in 3D modelling for eCommerce and ARway, the augmented reality wayfinding platform for the real-world metaverse. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Nextech AR website.
Global Web Analytics Market (2022 to 2031) - Featuring Adobe, Applied Technologies Internet, Facebook, Google and IBM - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Web Analytics Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global web analytics market. The global web analytics market is expected to grow from $4.56 billion in 2021 to...
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Internal Promotion of Key Executive

HSL Management Europe KB has recently promoted Amber Warner to Director of Human resources in an effort to expand the company's operation and presence in Europe. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2022) - Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB announces the promotion of Amber Warner to Director of Human Resources. In her new role, Warner will serve as the acting mentor and leader for HSL Management Europe KB Human Resources and Office Administration staff.
TwinStrand Biosciences Announces Leadership Transition

TwinStrand Biosciences, Inc. (TwinStrand), the pioneer in Duplex Sequencing technology, which delivers clearer insights to researchers and clinicians in applications ranging from residual cancer detection to genetic toxicology, today announced that the company has implemented a reorganization designed to sustain growth through a focus on key commercial initiatives. As part of this effort, TwinStrand has named Chad Brown as interim Chief Executive Officer, while TwinStrand founder, Jesse Salk, MD, PhD, will continue to serve the company as Chief Scientific Officer.
TriexDev’s SpaceWorm Budding Tightknit Community Continues to Grow

TriexDev is the founder of the SpaceWorm crypto project, a hyper-deflationary black hole experiment on a mission to disrupt the DeFi omniverse. People in the DeFi space look for quick flips and short-term “degen” gains, often going for hype, or solely tokenomics-based projects first, and overlooking those with more serious players or plans behind them.
