Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams
On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 Team Needs To Sign Odell Beckham Jr
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent heading into Week 5 of the season. That being said, FOX's Colin Cowherd believes a certain team in the NFC should pursue him very soon. Cowherd made a pitch for the Green Bay Packers to pursue Beckham. "It's a position of need....
numberfire.com
Ravens designate Gus Edwards (knee) to return
The Baltimore Ravens designated running back Gus Edwards (knee) to return from the reserve/PUP list. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that Edwards will return to practice after missing the first four weeks of the season. There's a chance Edwards will be available for Sunday night's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Ravens will likely limit his initial usage coming off an ACL tear. Once Edwards is up to speed, he will likely work in a chance-of-pace role behind J.K. Dobbins in the Baltimore backfield.
Falcons Add Former Vikings Defender
Various former Minnesota Vikings players have hopped, skipped, and jumped around the NFL as of late, and another such alumnus found a new home on Wednesday. It’s Jaleel Johnson, and he joined the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Since departing the Vikings after the 2020 campaign, Johnson, 28, will be...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) DNP on Wednesday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder, finger) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brady is dealing with injuries to his right shoulder and a finger on his right hand following Week 4's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite missing practice, Brady said he's "fine" and when asked about his injuries, said it's "just football". Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's Greg McElroy analyzes 'easiest coaching search of all time' for Wisconsin
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy weighed in on Wisconsin’s head coaching search during a Tuesday broadcast of College Football Live. According to McElroy, the search in Madison should be particularly easy for the Badgers and AD Chris McIntosh. When it comes right down to it, McElroy sees only two real...
numberfire.com
Michael Thomas (toe) to miss Saints' game again Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) is ruled out for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas will miss a second straight game because of a toe injury. He hasn't practiced at all in two straight weeks and it's not clear when the Saints expect Thomas to return. Chris Olave will be the No. 1 receiver again on Sunday in a plus matchup, with Jarvis Landry (ankle, questionable), Marquez Callaway, and Tre'Quan Smith also in line for more work.
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (illness) returns to Washington practice, playing Sunday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel missed the first two practices of the week, but he returned on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Samuel should see an uptick in routes and targets. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones participated in all three practices this week, so he should be active for Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran wideout returned from a two-game absence last week and played just 18 snaps before leaving at the beginning of the second half. Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play versus the Falcons, so there will be a few more targets available throughout the offense.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) expected to play for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. Landry was held out of Friday's practice after starting the week with two limited sessions, but Saints head coach Dennis Allen indicated that he expects the veteran wideout to be available against the Seahawks. Michael Thomas (toe) has been ruled out again, so Landry could see more volume, but he was only targeted twice last week in London.
numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill (quad) uncertain for Dolphins in Week 5
Miami Dolphins wide reciever Tyreek Hill (quad) is uncertain for Sunday's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he's "very hopeful" to have Hill available on Sunday after the receiver injured his quad during Thursday's practice. Jaylen Waddle could be a target monster versus the Jets if Hill is ruled out. Trent Sherfield would also be in line for a larger role.
numberfire.com
7 Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 5
Week 5 is here. Let's get right into it. Sleeper is an ambiguous term. For the purpose of this article, we'll define anyone on fewer than half of Yahoo! rosters as a sleeper. Typically, I'll actually aim to feature players on fewer than 40 percent of rosters. Don't worry, deep-league...
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Ken Walker (shoulder) limited on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker (shoulder) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was added to the injury report on Thursday with a shoulder injury and logged a limited session. Thursday's injury report will provide more information. Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny (shoulder) full participant on Thursday
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (shoulder) was a full participant at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Penny was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice. He should be good to go on Sunday. Penny's Week 5 projection...
numberfire.com
Nyheim Hines exits, ruled out for Colts with concussion
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game versus the Denver Broncos with a concussion. Hines exited on the Colts' opening drive of the game to be evaluated for a concussion. He can be considered questionable for Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay will be in line for longer roles if Hines is facing an extended absence.
