Betty Norris
Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side. Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
Alan Robert Raphael
Alan Robert Raphael, 63, of Mansfield, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 2, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Alan Raphael as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
JoAnn Zimmerman
JoAnn Zimmerman, 82, of Mansfield left this world to meet her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2022. JoAnn was born in Mansfield November 13, 1939 to Joseph and Helen Zimmerman. She will be remembered as a beloved Madison High School counselor where she worked and made a. To plant a...
Betty Jean Conn
Betty Jean (Maddy) Conn, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022, at the age of 99. She died peacefully with many family members nearby. Betty was born in Crestline, on April 9, 1923, to the late Hubert “Pete” and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. She was the oldest of twelve siblings. She married Charles Alva Conn on May 10,1942 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018.
Terry Evans
Terry L. Evans, age 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Parma University Hospital in Parma, Ohio. Born January 29, 1952 in Shelby to Kenneth and Norma (Ryman) Evans, he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. Terry had served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. A member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby, he had enjoyed watching sprint car and dirt track races. In previous years he had spent time racing his own quads and stock cars. Terry also loved to fish, camp and play video games.
Richard Claes
Richard E. Claes Passed on October 4, 2022, at age 98. Born in Crawford County, Ohio on October 28, 1923, he came with the family to Shelby in 1935. He was a 1941 graduate of Shelby High School and both he and his wife, Lois, were 1947 graduates of The Ohio State University in the School of Social Administration.
Susan Huggins
Susan G. Huggins of Galion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home. Born on September 18, 1941 in Toledo to Russell Thornton and Janet (French) Thornton-Grose, Susan was a proud mother and homemaker. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Huggins as a living tribute,...
Dylan Scot Smith
Dylan Scot Smith, 29, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. On July 17, 1993, Dylan was born in Titusville, Florida, and he would be adopted into the loving home of Mark and Liz (Miller) Smith, who survive in Manchester, Tennessee. To plant a tree in memory...
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Richland Soil and Water Conservation District announces annual celebration
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) will celebrate the past year and recognize the Cooperator of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year at the Annual Celebration Thursday, November 3. The Celebration will be held at the Lexington Senior Civic Center, 67 E. Main...
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
Winless Walsh up next for No. 6 Ashland
ASHLAND — The locomotive has left the station and is building momentum. Off to its best start since 2016, unbeaten Ashland heads to North Canton on Saturday for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game against Walsh. Kickoff is set for noon at Larry Staudt Field.
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale flexes defensive muscle to keep Upper Sandusky off the scoreboard
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale squeeze Upper Sandusky 1-0 in a shutout performance on October 6 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 28, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
Schools invited to free Mansfield Symphony performances
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Symphony Orchestra will present its annual free education concerts on Oct. 20 and 21 as part of the MSO’s Operation Bridge Building (OBB) program. The performances feature the theme “A Universe of Music,” are geared to align with Ohio's Learning Standards for English Language Arts, and include narration and multimedia elements.
Dresden Tri-Valley claims gritty victory against Zanesville West Muskingum
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dresden Tri-Valley did just enough to beat Zanesville West Muskingum 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 6. Recently on September 29, Zanesville West Muskingum squared off with New Concord John Glenn in a soccer game. For more, click here.
No winner, no loser: Lewis Center Olentangy and [[LOSING_TEAM] find frustrating finish
Nobody won, but nobody lost when Lewis Center Olentangy and Dublin Jerome settled for a 1-1 tie during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 27, Dublin Jerome squared off with New Albany in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
Davenport, Mansfield City Council planning 2023 budget hearings in October
MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport is entering his first full budget cycle as the chair of the Mansfield City Council finance committee. The 4th Ward councilman made it clear to fellow council members Tuesday evening he will conduct at least three budget hearings later this month with city administrators and department heads as the 2023 financial blueprint is formed.
