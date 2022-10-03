Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Betty Norris
Betty J. Norris, age 92, formerly of Shelby, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY, with her daughters by her side. Born December 30, 1929, in Norwalk, to Lee and Lorena (Mitchell) Hunter, she had been a Shelby resident since 1945. Betty was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Betty had worked in retail for the Woolworth's Department Store and at Walmart, from which she retired in 2009. She also worked at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Coolridge Golf Course. She was a past President of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, as well as a Life member of the VFW. Betty helped organize the annual Memorial Day Parades for over 40 years. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and was a lover of animals.
richlandsource.com
Terry Evans
Terry L. Evans, age 70, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Parma University Hospital in Parma, Ohio. Born January 29, 1952 in Shelby to Kenneth and Norma (Ryman) Evans, he had been a Shelby resident for the majority of his life. Terry had served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. A member of the First Lutheran Church in Shelby, he had enjoyed watching sprint car and dirt track races. In previous years he had spent time racing his own quads and stock cars. Terry also loved to fish, camp and play video games.
richlandsource.com
James William "Jim" McFarland
James William “Jim” McFarland, age 66, of Shelby, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 with his family by his side. Jim was born on November 15, 1955 in Ashland County to the late William Henry and Jean R. (Kauffman) McFarland. He was a 1974 graduate of Loudonville High School and earned a bachelor's degree in business from Baldwin Wallace University. Jim spent his career in the steel industry working for AK Steel in Mansfield, Timken Co. in Canton, and Nucor Steel in Marion.
richlandsource.com
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers
Judy (Bertsch) Chambers, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio lost her 6 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Judy passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Born December 25, 1953 to Mary (Owens Shenberger) and Calvin Bertsch. To plant a tree in memory of Judy Chambers as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Susan Huggins
Susan G. Huggins of Galion, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at home. Born on September 18, 1941 in Toledo to Russell Thornton and Janet (French) Thornton-Grose, Susan was a proud mother and homemaker. To plant a tree in memory of Susan Huggins as a living tribute,...
richlandsource.com
Betty Jean Conn
Betty Jean (Maddy) Conn, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2022, at the age of 99. She died peacefully with many family members nearby. Betty was born in Crestline, on April 9, 1923, to the late Hubert “Pete” and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. She was the oldest of twelve siblings. She married Charles Alva Conn on May 10,1942 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 2018.
richlandsource.com
JoAnn Zimmerman
JoAnn Zimmerman, 82, of Mansfield left this world to meet her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2022. JoAnn was born in Mansfield November 13, 1939 to Joseph and Helen Zimmerman. She will be remembered as a beloved Madison High School counselor where she worked and made a. To plant a...
richlandsource.com
Charles Miller, Jr.
Charles L. Miller Jr., age 83, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Country Meadows Care Center in Bellville. Born April 6, 1939 in Friedens, Pennsylvania to Charles L. and Alma Ruth (Martin) Miller Sr., he attended college in Rocklin, California. Charles was a United States Air Force Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a true patriot, taking great pride in his military service and always proud to be an American. He was an Air Force Para Rescue, Air Police, and was a marksmanship instructor. After his military service he worked at car dealerships as a salesman, including Bud Young's, and Graham Auto Mall. He was also a farrier, and school bus driver for Colonel Crawford School District.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Richard Claes
Richard E. Claes Passed on October 4, 2022, at age 98. Born in Crawford County, Ohio on October 28, 1923, he came with the family to Shelby in 1935. He was a 1941 graduate of Shelby High School and both he and his wife, Lois, were 1947 graduates of The Ohio State University in the School of Social Administration.
richlandsource.com
Dylan Scot Smith
Dylan Scot Smith, 29, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 2, 2022. On July 17, 1993, Dylan was born in Titusville, Florida, and he would be adopted into the loving home of Mark and Liz (Miller) Smith, who survive in Manchester, Tennessee. To plant a tree in memory...
richlandsource.com
Paul Precht
Paul Steven Precht, age 73, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at Crestwood Care Center in Shelby. Paul was born on January 2, 1949, to the late Robert Albert and Arline (Errett) Precht. He had been a resident of Shelby the majority, graduating in 1967 from Shelby High School, he was a very avid Ohio State fan, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians; and never missed watching a game. He really enjoyed going to auctions in his spare time.
richlandsource.com
Winless Walsh up next for No. 6 Ashland
ASHLAND — The locomotive has left the station and is building momentum. Off to its best start since 2016, unbeaten Ashland heads to North Canton on Saturday for a Great Midwest Athletic Conference game against Walsh. Kickoff is set for noon at Larry Staudt Field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park
ASHLAND — It was a good day for golf on Tuesday. The sun was shining, the temperature was mild, and most importantly, there wasn't a lot of wind.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale flexes defensive muscle to keep Upper Sandusky off the scoreboard
A vice-like defensive effort helped Mt. Blanchard Riverdale squeeze Upper Sandusky 1-0 in a shutout performance on October 6 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 28, Mt Blanchard Riverdale squared off with Findlay Liberty-Benton in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McComb deals goose eggs to North Baltimore in fine defensive showing
McComb unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over North Baltimore in a 3-0 shutout for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on October 5. Last season, McComb and North Baltimore faced off on October 6, 2021 at North Baltimore High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank not interested in working with Skilken Gold
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank doesn't appear interested in working with Skilken Gold on its Kingsgate Center Shopping Center property. The Land Bank board of directors sent the City of Mansfield planning commission a letter Thursday that makes it clear the agency will not participate in efforts involving the former Kingsgate Cinema at 1290 Park Ave. West -- unless Skilken Gold first donates it to the Land Bank.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 179th Airlift Wing firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Ohio Air National Guard firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Aiport. Photos of the new...
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire drops zeroes on Ashtabula Lakeside
Burton Berkshire's defense kept Ashtabula Lakeside under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 29, Burton Berkshire squared off with Garrettsville Garfield in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Westerville Central and Westerville North fashion a Windsor knot
Nobody won, but nobody lost when Westerville Central and Westerville North settled for a 1-1 tie during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Fireworks started in the final half as the two teams finished the period in a 1-1 tie.
Comments / 0