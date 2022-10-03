ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Perfectly-Vibrant Baby Names Mean ‘Orange’ or ‘Yellow’

By Kristine Cannon
 4 days ago
Pavlina Popovska/Getty

If you’re shopping around for a baby name, maybe you want one that’s tied to your family’s heritage or a special place you hold near and dear. But why not name your kid after your favorite color?

And no, it doesn’t have to be that straightforward (although names like Rose, Mauve, and Chartreuse are pretty cool — and Blue has been picked by celebrities like Beyonce and Alicia Silverstone for their children). You can simply choose a name that sports a meaning that’s associated with your favorite color.

It can be a color that evokes a favorite place or memory, such as watching the sunrise on a lake, crisp and vibrant autumn leaves, or daffodils dancing in the breeze. Whatever your favorite imagery or hues, choosing a colorful baby name is lovely and unique.

If yellow or orange — or shades of lemon, peach, melon or goldenrod — are among your favorite colors, you’re in luck. We have plenty of bright baby name options below with golden yellow or sunny meanings that will be perfect for your little sunshine.

Sunny baby names for girls

From deep reddish-oranges to bright yellows, our favorite baby girl names evoke some beautiful hues. Click on any of the linked names to find out more about them.

  • Asahi (which means “morning sun”)
  • Dawn
  • Eliane
  • Kiara
  • Millaray
  • Orabela
  • Oriane (sunrise)
  • Rory
  • Saffron
  • Sienna
  • Solana
  • Sona
  • Solstice

Orange- & yellow-based names for boys

A number of sunny baby names are also available for boys. Click on any of the linked baby names for boys listed below to find out more.

  • Alani
  • Anatole (meaning rising sun)
  • Apollo (aka, the god of the sun!)
  • Aurelius
  • Cam
  • Helio
  • Neroli
  • Oriol
  • Ravi (after the Hindu sun god)
  • Rory
  • Rust (variations: Russell, Rusty)
  • Saffron (shortened to Ron)
  • Solvi
  • Xanthias

A version of this article was originally published in January 2011.

Looking for more baby name inspiration? Check out our favorite celebrity baby names:

