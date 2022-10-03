ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Joy, PA

PennLive.com

PetSmart plans to open new store in Dauphin County

PetSmart plans to open a new store in Dauphin County. The retailer plans to open the new store next year in the Colonial Commons shopping center on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, according to Brad Nathanson, senior managing director investments at Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate services firm.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing down a sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Kristen Walters

Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania

A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
LIMERICK, PA
totalfood.com

Singer Equipment Set To Welcome Back Guests With Tent Sale Return

The Singer Equipment Company tent sale has returned this year, Friday October 21st through the 23rd at its Elverson, Pennsylvania Headquarters. The annual event will be highlighted with the liquidation of many products from many of the most trusted brands in foodservice equipment and supplies. Singer’s Tent Sale will include...
ELVERSON, PA
cdrecycler.com

CRDC turns plastic scrap into concrete additive at new Pennsylvania facility

CRDC Global, a Costa Rica-based building materials company, has announced the opening of its second state-of-the-art facility designed to process hard-to-recycle plastic waste into an aggregate called RESIN8 for use in the construction industry. The new plant, located in York, Pennsylvania, offers a solution to challenges associated with plastic scrap...
YORK, PA
Kristen Walters

Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month

A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Jewelry store owners raise alarm after string of burglaries

HANOVER, Pa. — Jewelry store owners are raising the alarm over a string of burglaries that happened across south central Pennsylvania in the last month and a half. Plywood covers one of the doors to Ashley Lauren Fine Jewelry in Hanover, after a break-in on Sept. 30. Security camera...
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Crocs opens new shop with new store concept

Tanger Outlets Lancaster has no shortage of footwear retailers from Nike and Skechers to Clarks and Sperry among other stores. And now you can add another footwear retailer. Crocs has opened in a 2900-square-foot space in suite 1130 near Sperry in the shopping center in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The store opened at 10 a.m. Friday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
LANCASTER, PA
sarabozich.com

Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill

Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
CAMP HILL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club

EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
READING, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility

The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
LEBANON, PA
