PetSmart plans to open new store in Dauphin County
PetSmart plans to open a new store in Dauphin County. The retailer plans to open the new store next year in the Colonial Commons shopping center on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township, according to Brad Nathanson, senior managing director investments at Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate services firm.
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing down a sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in Pennsylvania
A major pharmacy chain recently announced that it will be closing another store location in Pennsylvania this month. Read on to learn more about the affected store location. It's often frustrating and disappointing when a major pharmacy in the community closes its doors for good. It can also be very inconvenient if you had gotten into the habit of relying on that store for filling prescriptions or purchasing everyday items.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Pennsylvania
If you love a good sub sandwich made with only the freshest ingredients, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Pennsylvania, giving hungry residents one more option to satisfy their cravings. Read on to learn more.
Singer Equipment Set To Welcome Back Guests With Tent Sale Return
The Singer Equipment Company tent sale has returned this year, Friday October 21st through the 23rd at its Elverson, Pennsylvania Headquarters. The annual event will be highlighted with the liquidation of many products from many of the most trusted brands in foodservice equipment and supplies. Singer’s Tent Sale will include...
CRDC turns plastic scrap into concrete additive at new Pennsylvania facility
CRDC Global, a Costa Rica-based building materials company, has announced the opening of its second state-of-the-art facility designed to process hard-to-recycle plastic waste into an aggregate called RESIN8 for use in the construction industry. The new plant, located in York, Pennsylvania, offers a solution to challenges associated with plastic scrap...
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next month
A beloved local artisan butcher shop in Pennsylvania recently announced that they would be closing their business next month. Read on to learn more. Smoke and Pickles has been a local favorite in the Mechanicsburg community for some time now. But unfortunately, the artisan butcher shop founded by Chef David T. Mills III, along with his wife Kelli, will be closing at the end of next month.
Jewelry store owners raise alarm after string of burglaries
HANOVER, Pa. — Jewelry store owners are raising the alarm over a string of burglaries that happened across south central Pennsylvania in the last month and a half. Plywood covers one of the doors to Ashley Lauren Fine Jewelry in Hanover, after a break-in on Sept. 30. Security camera...
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
Revere Tavern in Lancaster County to close after nearly 60 years
PARADISE, Pa. — A family-owned restaurant in Lancaster County is closing after nearly 60 years. "This has been our life," Tina Edgell said. She can't remember a time before the Revere Tavern. "When we were growing up, our parents didn't come to sporting events or anything because they were...
Central Pa. winery, brewery releasing collaborative ale this weekend
Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery in Manheim, Lancaster County, and the Mount Gretna Craft Brewery team are holding a special release from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for a first-ever collaboration called “A Waltz to Remember.” It will take place at the brewery, located at 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra.
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
Laser light show owner blames Harrisburg’s ‘last minute’ demand for $25K flop
The disappointing laser light show during this year’s Kipona Festival cost Harrisburg $25,000, but the city hasn’t paid the bill yet. That’s because city officials say they are still “negotiating” with the owner of the laser light show company and hoping he will “avoid charging us given what happened,” said City Spokesman Matt Maisel.
New Greek restaurant to bring a taste of Mediterranean to Dauphin County
Owners of a Greek market stand with a growing clientele are expanding their brand. In the coming weeks, Yianni’s Gyros is opening in the former Wing Basket at 3911 Union Deposit Road at the Union Square Shopping Center in Susquehanna Township. The Politsopoulos family operates a Greek food booth...
Crocs opens new shop with new store concept
Tanger Outlets Lancaster has no shortage of footwear retailers from Nike and Skechers to Clarks and Sperry among other stores. And now you can add another footwear retailer. Crocs has opened in a 2900-square-foot space in suite 1130 near Sperry in the shopping center in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The store opened at 10 a.m. Friday.
Manor Township police chief Todd Graeff fired
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The police chief in Manor Township, Lancaster County, has been fired. The township manager said supervisors had an executive session night on Monday to discuss a personnel issue and voted to terminate Todd Graeff. The manager didn't give a reason for the firing. Lt. Kimberly...
Fall Fest at Market on Market on Oct. 11 | Downtown Camp Hill
Visit the new Camp Hill farmers market for it’s Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Market on Market is a weekly seasonal farmers market located at Trinity Lutheran Church Parking Lot, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Don’t miss the Fall Fest event on Oct. 11!. The market is...
Public invited to 'grand rebirth' of Reading Country Club
EXETER TWP., Pa. — With its future in doubt for the past few years, the Reading Country Club is about to be reborn. Catering by DoubleTree Reading, the firm contracted by Exeter Township to cater events at the venue, announced Wednesday its plans for the first of what it said will be many public happenings on the club's grounds.
Lebanon VA encourages vets to use expanded health care eligibility
The Lebanon VA Medical Center is encouraging Veterans to apply for health care under new eligibility requirements that went into effect Oct. 1. The expansion comes after President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Aug. 10, authorizing the expansion of health care and benefits. “This expansion will...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
