ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Biggest concern for Georgia right now

By Brian Gebhardt, Midday Show W Andy Randy
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sf1YG_0iKJPhhq00

On Monday Andy & Randy talked about the Georgia Bulldogs struggles the last few weeks and specifically some of the play and mistakes made in the 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Georgia was trailing Missouri 16-6 at halftime and it was the second game in the row that Stetson Bennett did not throw a touchdown pass.

In addition to Stetson’s struggles the Bulldogs only rushed for 169 yards on 36 carries with Daijun Edwards leading the way for 49 yards on 11 carries.

“The offensive line, period. I thought this would be the best five he (Kirby Smart) had collectively. And there is still time, that’s the one thing, there is still time. They are very talented, very big dudes,” Randy replied when asked what the biggest concern is with Georgia right now.

“Mine is the Jalen Carter injury and then just what that means for what teams are able to do to that Georgia defense because if he is not in there they will just take it up the middle…you saw Kent State be able to do it, you obviously saw Missouri able do it this last weekend. The good teams are later.
If he is not healthy and Georgia isn’t able to slow guys down…that’s concerning,” Andy replied when asked the same question.

Since this conversation took place earlier on Monday, Jalen Carter has been officially ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers.
Georgia hosts Auburn at 3:30pm this Saturday on CBS.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia high school football standout killed in parking lot shooting

Tragic story coming from Gwinnett County, Georgia where 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia. DeWitt was a standout football player at Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Georgia. Jefferson High football coach Travis Noland told 11Alive that Dewitt’s death has send a shock...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County's Ousmane Kromah gets coveted Georgia Bulldogs offer

LEESBURG — The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs have called. After Thursday night’s performance against Houston County, Lee County sophomore running back Ousmane Kromah got a message to call the running backs coach at the University of Georgia. Kromah returned the call and the offer was made to try and persuade Kromah to come to play football at Georgia’s flagship university after high school.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
State
Missouri State
Local
Georgia Football
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: People caught breaking into Sanford Stadium and more

While doing a bike patrol around campus, University of Georgia Police Department officers noticed someone climbing a gate into Sanford Stadium at approximately 2:22 a.m. on Sept. 30, according to a report from UGAPD. UGAPD officers noticed another individual was already inside the stadium while the other was climbing the...
ATHENS, GA
newnanceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Atlanta Magazine

Gainesville Eye Associates

Since 1982, Gainesville Eye Associates has upheld its positive reputation throughout Northeast Georgia for commitment in providing personalized, caring service from some of Georgia’s top eye doctors. From routine preventative care to surgical repair and cosmetic procedures, our physicians have the training, experience, and expertise to help patients achieve optimal vision. Our exceptional team of doctors have been consistently recognized for their high-quality patient care and treatment, as well as their expertise in advanced technologies and training. For over four years, Dr. Jack Chapman, Dr. Lori Lebow, and Dr. Clayton Blehm have been nominated for their excellence in eye care by Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and Dr. Zach Balest received the Rising Star award as an emerging leader in the medical community. Northeast Georgia residents have access to first-class, Top Doctor care right around the corner. At our primary clinics in Gainesville, Braselton, and Cornelia and our satellite clinics in Blairsville, Clayton, Toccoa, and Franklin, we offer the latest technologies to meet each unique eye care need, providing our patients with not only clearer vision, but also an enhanced quality of life. Our onsite state-of-the-art surgical suite is equipped for a wide range of corrective procedures, including breakthrough bladeless laser cataract surgery; we were the first practice to introduce this technology to Northeast Georgia. Gainesville Eye Associates also was one of the first practices to offer the PanOptix lens, the only FDA-approved trifocal lens in cataract surgery. Our doctors regularly contribute to clinical eye research on national and international levels.
GAINESVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Andy Randy#Georgia Bulldogs#The Missouri Tigers#The Auburn Tigers#Cbs
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
uga.edu

What the Firearm Debate Means Ahead Of Midterms For Athens-Area Locals

In the state of Georgia, the number of weapons carry permits has increased each year from 2018-2020, and the statistics are similar in Barrow, Oconee, Clarke, Madison and Jackson counties. Why It’s Newsworthy: Proponents and opponents of firearms access in Athens are weighing the issue ahead of casting their ballots...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens doctor one of the first to implant new high-tech pacemaker

This March, Dr. Kent Nilsson successfully implanted one of the first wireless, dual chamber pacemakers in the world into a patient. This accomplishment makes Piedmont Hospital the first center in the Southeast and fourth in the U.S. to implant this new device. It was only the 32nd implant in a human in the world.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Investigators release 911 audio in Collier case

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office have released audio of the 911 call made by the family of Debbie Collier. Collier is the 59 year-old Athens woman who was reported missing on September 10; her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned, in woods near Tallulah Falls.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy