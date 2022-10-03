Biggest concern for Georgia right now

On Monday Andy & Randy talked about the Georgia Bulldogs struggles the last few weeks and specifically some of the play and mistakes made in the 26-22 win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night. Georgia was trailing Missouri 16-6 at halftime and it was the second game in the row that Stetson Bennett did not throw a touchdown pass.

In addition to Stetson’s struggles the Bulldogs only rushed for 169 yards on 36 carries with Daijun Edwards leading the way for 49 yards on 11 carries.

“The offensive line, period. I thought this would be the best five he (Kirby Smart) had collectively. And there is still time, that’s the one thing, there is still time. They are very talented, very big dudes,” Randy replied when asked what the biggest concern is with Georgia right now.

“Mine is the Jalen Carter injury and then just what that means for what teams are able to do to that Georgia defense because if he is not in there they will just take it up the middle…you saw Kent State be able to do it, you obviously saw Missouri able do it this last weekend. The good teams are later.

If he is not healthy and Georgia isn’t able to slow guys down…that’s concerning,” Andy replied when asked the same question.

Since this conversation took place earlier on Monday, Jalen Carter has been officially ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia hosts Auburn at 3:30pm this Saturday on CBS.

