Walmart Wellness Day to offer free COVID, flu shots

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart will offer an opportunity for Northwest Arkansans to receive several immunizations for free this Saturday at the retailer’s “Walmart Wellness Day.”

According to a release, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, customers can receive flu shots, COVID-19 boosters and others including shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, and HPV at Walmart pharmacies.

Walmart says its Wellness Day is a way to encourage families to stay updated on immunizations, connect with local pharmacists and take advantage of free wellness resources. Customers and also learn about Walmart’s overall health and wellness offerings and solutions.

“As we move into the fall and winter seasons, we want to do our part in helping families remain protected through immunizations,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day is such an impactful event because it allows customers an opportunity to check in on health priorities, meet our incredible pharmacists and engage in conversations around wellness.”

Walmart Wellness Days have been held since 2014, administering more than 5 million health screenings for customers. Those interested can visit walmart.com/wellnesshub to find a Wellness Day event near you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.