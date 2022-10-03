ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Newly released transcripts show Obama thought 8 years of Trump could be a catastrophe

By Joe Hiti
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zhxfl_0iKJPZau00
Former U.S. President Barack Obama (R) congratulates U.S. President Donald Trump after he took the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Photo credit Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to transcripts released by the Justice Department, former President Barack Obama felt that should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president, it would be a "problem" for the country's democracy.

The transcripts, obtained by Bloomberg, are reportedly from an off-the-record interview with Obama and reporters on several topics, including Trump's victory over his 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"I think four years is OK," Obama said in the final days of Trump's presidency. "Take on some water, but we can kind of bail fast enough to be OK. Eight years would be a problem. I would be concerned about a sustained period in which some of these norms have broken down and started to corrode."

Obama said that his biggest fear was whether or not the democratic process would survive Trump's presidency beyond one term. However, he added that he wanted people who were not happy with an elected official to be able to express their dissatisfaction.

During the sitdown with reporters, Obama also said that the media was not credible to the public anymore, saying they needed to "focus" when reporting on Trump instead of writing everything possible, according to Vanity Fair.

"I think if you're jumping after every insult or terrible thing or bit of rudeness that he's doing and just chasing that, I think there's a little bit of a three-card Monte there that you have to be careful about," Obama said. "I think you have to focus on a couple of things that are really important and just stay on them and drive them home."

When it came to how the former president viewed the Republican party as a whole, he said that it was showing "no shame," something that Democrats have not done, according to the Washington Examiner.

"I mean, if any of the things that came up here had happened in my administration, the number of Democrats who would have gone south on me and saying, 'Well, we think this is a problem,' it would have happened pretty quick," Obama said.

The former president also noted that he was worried about the U.S. being less active on issues like women's rights, human rights, LGBTQ rights, and climate change on the world stage. He compared the U.S. not being active on these issues to how China and Russia are not involved.

"If we're not there initiating ourselves, then everybody goes into their own sort of nationalist, mercantilist corners, and it will be a meaner, tougher world, and the prospects that arise will be greater," Obama said.

The politicization of the FBI and several other offices also worried Obama, as he said they could use real power as a weapon to investigate someone even if there isn't anything they are hiding.

"If there is even a hint of politically motivated investigations, prosecutions, et cetera, I think you guys have to be really on top of that," Obama said.

Note that Obama was talking officially with reporters in these transcripts, but in more unguarded moments author reported Obama went even further, calling Trump a 'madman' after 2017 when he took office.

“I didn’t think we’d have a racist, sexist pig,” Obama told one group. He also referred to Trump as “that f—ing lunatic” and a “corrupt motherf—er,” according to Atlantic staff writer Edward Isaac-Dovere in his book.

Comments / 200

Arnold Edgerly
3d ago

oboma and his husband need to be tryed for murder and treason against Americans because they are not Americans they are from Kenya Africa and the FBI and CIA covered it up .

Reply(21)
74
MAGF
3d ago

trump was a successful business man. when Obama was a hustler in Chicago. Obama sent a plane load of cash to iran. driil here for oil natural gas and coal the democratics are no good for usa

Reply(8)
64
Dave Mercier
3d ago

This from a former president who wants our country to turn to Islam when Trump just want to promote being a proud American.

Reply(1)
63
Related
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’

Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

It's a scary time in America — but know this: Donald Trump is finished

Longtime White House correspondent Brian Karem writes a weekly column for Salon. UN Secretary-General António Guterres opened the first post-pandemic meeting of the General Assembly in New York this week warning that the world is in a dangerous place: more divided than ever, teetering on the edge of totalitarianism due to economic inequity and facing a mountain of problems due to climate change. "Divides are growing deeper. Inequalities are growing wider," he said. "And challenges are spreading farther."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#State#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump wants taxpayers to pay Mar-a-Lago special master costs as nominees submitted to judge

In a legal filing regarding the appointment of a special master to review the Mar-a-Lago papers uncovered in the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida home, it transpires that the former president wants half the costs paid for by the US taxpayer. The Department of Justice would like Mr Trump to cover the appointee’s compensation. Both sides have submitted two names as nominees to fill the role.Meanwhile, a Florida federal judge has tossed out the wide-ranging lawsuit the ex-president filed against Hillary Clinton and a host of other figures associated with the investigation into whether his presidential campaign had...
POTUS
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy