ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kendrick Bourne called out the refs for missing a blatant holding penalty in OT

By Alex Reimer
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03IJ7X_0iKJPYiB00

The referees missed a holding call Sunday that would've extended the Patriots’ drive in overtime. After the game, Kendrick Bourne pointed out their mistake.

The wideout posted his criticism on Twitter, too, where it will live forever.

On a 3rd-and-5 at the Green Bay 46, Bourne was running to the right side of the line of scrimmage. He went out for a pass when the ball snapped, and a Packers defender blatantly tugged on his jersey.

Bailey Zappe wound up firing an incomplete pass to Hunter Henry, and the Patriots punted. The Packers kicked the game-winning field goal on the next possession.

“Big miss IMO!,” Bourne tweeted, complete with an emoji.

While Bourne is right, it’s hard to harbor much sympathy for him, considering the gift the Patriots received from the play clock gods. Zappe should’ve been flagged for a second straight “delay of game” penalty on 1st-and-15 with 4:52 remaining in the third. But the referees allowed the clock to stay at zero for seemingly three seconds, allowing Zappe to snap the ball and find a wide-open DeVonte Parker for a 25-yard score.

Missed calls go both ways. The Patriots took advantage of their break, and so did the Packers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision

With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Mac Jones News

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious ankle injury in Week 3. And yet, he's already back on the practice field. The Patriots listed Jones as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. For now, Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is in line to start on Sunday against the...
NFL
KPLC TV

North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a roster move that caught the football world's attention. Just days after signing former top pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, the Patriots are releasing the veteran wide receiver. NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the news with a litany of others...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devante Parker
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”

Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots make depth signing at offensive tackle

The New England Patriots are adding depth along the offensive front with the signing of offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez to the practice squad, per NESN’s Zack Cox. Gutierrez joining the Patriots comes at a time when Yodny Cajuste was placed on injured reserve. The corresponding move was Marcus Cannon being promoted to the 53-man roster for a second straight week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refs#Patriots#American Football
KFYR-TV

Former Minot State offensive lineman signed by New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (KMOT) - The New England Patriots signed former Minot State offensive lineman Sebastian Gutierrez, the team announced Wednesday. The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent in April. He did not make the cut for the Broncos 53-man roster. A former coach of Gutierrez told Your...
MINOT, ND
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy