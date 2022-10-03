Kendrick Bourne called out the refs for missing a blatant holding penalty in OT

The referees missed a holding call Sunday that would've extended the Patriots’ drive in overtime. After the game, Kendrick Bourne pointed out their mistake.

The wideout posted his criticism on Twitter, too, where it will live forever.

On a 3rd-and-5 at the Green Bay 46, Bourne was running to the right side of the line of scrimmage. He went out for a pass when the ball snapped, and a Packers defender blatantly tugged on his jersey.

Bailey Zappe wound up firing an incomplete pass to Hunter Henry, and the Patriots punted. The Packers kicked the game-winning field goal on the next possession.

“Big miss IMO!,” Bourne tweeted, complete with an emoji.

While Bourne is right, it’s hard to harbor much sympathy for him, considering the gift the Patriots received from the play clock gods. Zappe should’ve been flagged for a second straight “delay of game” penalty on 1st-and-15 with 4:52 remaining in the third. But the referees allowed the clock to stay at zero for seemingly three seconds, allowing Zappe to snap the ball and find a wide-open DeVonte Parker for a 25-yard score.

Missed calls go both ways. The Patriots took advantage of their break, and so did the Packers.