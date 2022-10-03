ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Schools nationwide offer students mental health days

By Devan Markham, Stephanie Haines, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7eXx_0iKJPPle00

( NewsNation ) — Schools in 12 states across the nation are allowing students to take mental health days as a move to try and combat the mental health crisis kids are facing in the wake of the pandemic . The idea is spreading and is now being proposed in at least five other states.

It works like a sick day. The student’s parents would call the school to let them know their child is sick and needs to stay home. In this case, they would take the day to try to seek care if it is available in an attempt to help them cope with feelings of anxiety, stress or depression.

States with school mental health days:

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Illinois
  • Kentucky
  • Maine
  • Nevada
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington

According to a recent report from Verywell Mind , at least 12 states have laws in place for school districts to offer mental health as a reason for an excused absence. At least five more states — Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania — have proposals on the table.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows about 56% of public schools nationwide believe they could effectively provide mental health services for students, and 70% of schools reported an increase in students seeking services since the pandemic in 2020.

Biden aims to provide free school meals for 9M more kids

Clinical psychologist and trauma specialist Dr. Norman Fried praised the idea of a mental health day but said that support from the school, along with home life and level of need are factors in considering taking the day.

“Children whose parents work or who would be alone, in which case I wouldn’t want them to be experiencing a mental health day if they are really hurting and no one is there to supervise them,” Fried explained. “It varies depending upon the child’s mental wellness, ability to be on their own during a mental health day, as well as whether or not the school can provide services that will ultimately assuage and familiarize the difficulties the child is experiencing.”

The laws vary state by state, and some even require a doctor’s note. Other school districts limit the number of days students can take for mental health.

But Fried suggests that parents or guardians should listen when their child asks for help or shows signs of needing help. He also said they should have a list of people to call, such as counselors or doctors, on hand should these days come up.

In July, the first nationwide mental health crisis hotline went live. Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis can now access the free and confidential support service by calling or texting 988.

If you or someone you know needs help, resources or someone to talk to, you can find it at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website or by calling 1-800-273-8255. People are available to talk to 24/7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Nursery intruder says ‘die’ as he chokes, shakes newborn, affidavit says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday evening, the Odessa Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man who allegedly broke into the newborn nursery at Odessa Regional Medical Center and assaulted two infants along with a group of medical staff trying to help the babies. Now an affidavit has revealed new details about the events that led to […]
KLST/KSAN

WARNING: Inmate who escaped from Mitchell County Jail is ‘extremely dangerous’

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An ‘extremely dangerous’ inmate has escaped from the Mitchell County Jail. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office reports Pedro Martinez, 44, escaped from jail around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Colorado City police say the search for Martinez, who they consider to be ‘extremely dangerous’, has been largely in their area, but everyone […]
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Nebraska

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher per pupil spending can improve […]
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arizona Health
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
State
Colorado State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Linus K12#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
KLST/KSAN

Odessa woman stabs man who wouldn’t give her money for food

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he refused to give her money for food. Tiffany Rios, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on September 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
KLST/KSAN

NMSP: School bus crash with injuries in Otero County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy