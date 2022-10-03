ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Chagrin Falls, OH
Government
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Chagrin Falls Savings#Savings And Loan#Perspectus Architecture#Dingey Movers#Evergreen Hill Cemetery
Cleveland.com

See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Cleveland.com

North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area

Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon woman found safe 1 week after going missing

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 26-year-old Amineh AlBashaireh, who was last seen on Sept. 30. She said she was going to visit friends in Euclid on that date, according to police. Call Solon Police at 440-248-1234 if you see her or know...
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy