4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corn Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Olmsted Falls Halloween house offers up scares for a good cause
For the 12th year in a row, Alan Perkins has turned his Olmsted Falls house into a Halloween lover's dream.
Parma awards emergency asphalt repaving project for State Road hill
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly a month has passed since two water main breaks on the State Road hill just south of W. Ridgewood Drive on Parma wreaked havoc with motorists traversing the busy thoroughfare. While the area is open, currently it’s one-way traffic in each direction with the northbound vehicles...
University Hospitals’ closing of Bedford hospital reeks of hypocrisy: Cinthia Klements
BEDFORD, Ohio -- In early July, University Hospitals of Cleveland proudly publicized its study attributing poor health conditions in lower-income communities to banks’ unconscionable “redlining” practices of routinely denying housing loans to predominantly Black neighborhoods decades ago. But just days later, UH CEO Dr. Cliff Megerian and...
Berea native helps maintain U.S. Navy readiness: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio — Lt. Erin Harvanek, a 2004 Berea-Midpark High School graduate says she is “truly grateful” after having served her country for nearly 19 years as a Meteorology and Oceanography Officer at the Naval Oceanographic Office, headquartered at the U.S. Navy’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
Classic Cleveland Heights Tudor asks $750K: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- When you think of a quintessential Cleveland Heights home, a house like the Charles Schneider-designed Tudor at 2558 Fairmount Blvd. might come to mind. “It’s a phenomenal house with Old-world charm in the heart of the historic district of Cleveland Heights,” says Howard Hanna listing agent...
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
Donte’s Restaurant marks 50 years of delicious dining in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Brook Park City Council at its Oct. 4 meeting celebrated the 50th anniversary of Donte’s Restaurant and Pizza Shop by presenting a resolution to the family and reminiscing about memories made through the years. The Casedonte family and many Donte’s employees came out in...
cleveland19.com
Missing 44-year-old Garfield Heights man last seen in North Randall on Oct. 4
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Police asked the community to help find missing 44-year-old Martell ‘Telle’ Goods. Police said he left his workplace in North Randall at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, and has not been seen or heard from since. Goods was described by police as...
See time-lapse progress of Sherwin-Williams’ downtown global headquarters and its Brecksville research and development center (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Sherwin-Williams on Thursday released two videos showing progress of its global headquarters in downtown Cleveland and its research and development center in Brecksville. The downtown headquarters at West Third Street and Superior Avenue just off Public Square will be 36 stories high, making it the fourth-highest building...
Steering committee members agree Cuyahoga needs to build a new jail, ask to resume search for ‘acceptable’ location
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County needs to build a new jail, some of the steering committee officials finally resolved this week, after hearing the results of a second assessment — just not at the contaminated Transport Road site. The six Justice Center Executive Steering Committee members, who on...
Man killed in parking lot of Dave’s Markets in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of Dave’s Markets on Thursday night, police say. Donti Eric Summers, 30, of Cleveland died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. outside the supermarket on East 61s Street, near Chester Avenue, according to Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests have been made, but police say Summers knew the shooter.
Youths wander onto school property in middle of the night: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Security at Gilmour Academy reported at 3 a.m. Oct. 2 that several youths were trespassing on the property. Responding officers found those involved and learned they were at a sleepover at a home on Dorchester Road behind the school and had wandered off. They were subsequently returned to the home and the host of the sleepover was advised.
North Royalton Elementary kids are Heart Heroes: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio - North Royalton Elementary School is the American Heart Association’s Rookie of the Year for their Kids Heart Challenge. “Even though we are not a first-year school in taking part in this challenge, we qualified for this recognition since we combined all three schools into one last year,” said Principal Kirk Pavelich, North Royalton Elementary School. “I am so proud of all our ‘Heart Heroes’ elementary students who have been participating in this challenge for five years.” North Royalton Elementary School raised more than $31,000 last year which is the most they ever raised.
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
Seen Through Horses campaign brings equestrian and mental health sectors together: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Achievement Centers for Children recently partnered with Horses for Mental Health to bring the equestrian and mental health sectors together in a peer to peer awareness and fundraising campaign called Seen Through Horses. The Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful has offered a Therapeutic Horsemanship...
cleveland19.com
Solon woman found safe 1 week after going missing
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 26-year-old Amineh AlBashaireh, who was last seen on Sept. 30. She said she was going to visit friends in Euclid on that date, according to police. Call Solon Police at 440-248-1234 if you see her or know...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
Officers deem hotel visitor’s $16,000 bill a civil matter: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
Management at the Staybridge Suites reported Sept. 27 that a woman vacated the hotel after living there for six years but failed to pay approximately $16,585 that was owed. They said the South Euclid woman, 51, had checked into the hotel in 2017 due to water damage at her home and because she was a traveling nurse. They said that over the years, they would allow the bill to get up to $10,000 but she would then pay it down to $1,600. However, when they contacted her about the outstanding debt, she said they were prejudiced, and she would call her attorney.
