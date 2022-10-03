Read full article on original website
Week 6 HS football picks: Who’ll win big games in Big Central, SFC, Shore, WJFL?
What is it football coaches always say? Competition is a good thing?. This fall, the six NJ.com football writers will have their own “friendly” competition. The six writers will all make picks on every New Jersey high school football game every week from the Battle at the Beach to the NJSIAA Group championships in December.
HS football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 6
We said goodbye to September and hello to October last week and we’re already well past the midway point of the 2022 regular season. We enter Week 6 with questions that have been answered and a few more that will be as well this week. There are plenty of top matchups between public and non-public schools in North Jersey on the docket, and we have plenty of nuggets for you to digest while getting ready for the week of play.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Holding onto spots ahead of county, conference tournaments
We are inches away from tournament time. Teams will square off against their county and conference rivals beginning this weekend in what will be another highly-anticipated appetizer before the NJSIAA playoffs. Most of the teams hold onto their spots on the list, but one new team joins for the first time.
