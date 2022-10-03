ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say

A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Diamonds#Violent Crime
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle

A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BreakingAC

Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man

A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
223K+
Followers
126K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy