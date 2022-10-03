Read full article on original website
Related
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I Had To Do It,' Gunman Said After Fatal Music Studio Shooting: Report
A man was gunned down while inside a recording studio, NJ Advance Media reported. Isaiah Shaw, 23, had worked in Lindenwold as a music producer and went by the nickname “DJ Zay" when he was shot in the head on Friday, Sept. 30, the outlet said, citing court documents.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
Man shot in the head in Southwest Philly homicide
Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the head.
NJ Man Wanted For Knocking Elderly Man Unconscious During Bensalem Robbery
Authorities are searching for a New Jersey man who they say assaulted and robbed and an elderly man in Pennsylvania. An arrest warrant was issued for Tyrick Miranda, of New Brunswick, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault in the undated incident, Bensalem police said in a Thursday, Oct. 6 news release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after he was shot by four men in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45. The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a...
N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle
A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Man shot dead in South Philadelphia; 4 suspects wanted
Officers are looking for four male suspects who jumped out of a passing vehicle during the shooting.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pleasantville man gets eight years in DUI crash that killed EHT man
A Pleasantville man under the influence of multiple drugs when he fatally struck a pedestrian in Egg Harbor Township was sentenced to eight years in prison this week. Michael Doyle, 32, had a 2-year-old child and another passenger in his car when he went through a red light at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue at about 8:25 a.m. Sept. 27, 2021.
delawarevalleynews.com
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
As police investigate her death, family and friends mourn loss of a ‘creative soul’
It will likely be several weeks before authorities know what led to the death of Corrine Episcopo-Daniels, who police found in her Trenton home last week, authorities say. Officers conducting a welfare check on the 41-year-old at her Park Avenue residence in Villa Park Sept. 21 found her dead in the basement of the house.
Man who fatally struck pedestrian was driving with suspended license, officials say
The driver of a vehicle that hit a Trenton man on Route 129 in the city Sunday evening has a driver’s license from South Carolina that is currently suspended, authorities said Thursday. Andrew Miller, 54, of Columbia, South Carolina, struck Shawn Kemp, 41, shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said.
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
fox29.com
Former elementary school principal accused of peering into several South Jersey homes, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A former Pennsylvania elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he peered into the windows of several South Jersey homes and even tried to force a woman into her bedroom. Danny McEaddy was arrested in August after investigators believe he spent 7 months looking into windows...
NJ.com
NJ
223K+
Followers
126K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0