businesspartnermagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Selecting A Logistics Partner
People have grown accustomed to the convenience of e-commerce. The Internet of Things (IoT) allows anybody to create an online business and promote their products online. Nowadays, all one has to do is go online, place an order, and the product will be delivered to their doorstep. Now, because e-commerce...
New GoodwillFinds CEO Has Big Digital Aspirations
Newly-appointed GoodwillFinds CEO Matt Kaness has big aspirations for the 120-year-old nonprofit’s new online shop. “We launched with this version of the site to get started, to start learning, to introduce the venture to the world. But there's so many different opportunities to innovate and to activate the Goodwill community that we haven't even started to scrape the surface on,” Kaness told Cheddar News.
Mezzanine Goods Lift Maintenance And Servicing
Mezzanine goods lifts are incredibly useful for moving heavy and large goods between mezzanine floors in industrial spaces. Once installed, a goods lift will likely be used several times daily. With their regular use, operators and site managers must ensure that mezzanine goods lifts are maintained and serviced regularly to ensure they are being used safely and repairs are made when necessary. Not only will these regular services ensure the goods lift is functioning to standard, but they will also help to cut repair costs and reduce the number of breakdowns occurring throughout the year.
