Read full article on original website
Related
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
WBAY Green Bay
Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland. Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.
Teen allegedly took 'harmful' pictures, videos of 10 underage girls in Wash. Co.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a 17-year-old boy for "harmful" videos and pictures taken of at least 10 underage girls without their consent at a private residence.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newly wed longtime couple
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man and woman found dead outside their Little Suamico home on Sunday have identified the victims as Lori and Paul Brennan. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Melissa Blvd. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man, who they refer to as a person of interest.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man held on $1 million bail in connection to stabbing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man has being held on a $1 million bond on charges stemming from a stabbing outside a bar. Vickendrika M. Jones appeared in Fond du Lac County Court Thursday on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On...
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.
13 students injured after school bus crash in Wisconsin
"The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries," authorities said.
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
14 hurt in crash involving Manawa school bus
NEW LONDON, Wis. — Fourteen people are injured in a crash involving a Manawa School District bus in New London. Police say a cargo van rear-ended the bus while it was stopped at the railroad crossing along County Highway S at Highway 54 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thirteen...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI
Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frightening moments for a driver in Manitowoc whose pickup truck was stuck on a lift bridge while it was opening. Police are calling the incident a “lapse in judgment.”. Action 2 News spoke with a driver who watched the scene unfold Tuesday morning on Manitowoc’s...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units
A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been charged in Brown County with attempting to hire another inmate to kill someone. Oudy Isaac Weber, 27, is charged with Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. On July 12, a sergeant with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office went to the jail...
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher accused of sending inappropriate Snapchats to former students, charged with child enticement
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kimberly teacher has been charged in a child enticement case in Winnebago County. Prosecutors say Brian S. Brown, 24, of Appleton sent inappropriate pictures and messages via Snapchat to three of his former students at Winneconne High School. The criminal complaint alleges Brown added...
Comments / 1