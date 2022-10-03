ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Holstein, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland. Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc, WI
New Holstein, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newly wed longtime couple

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of a man and woman found dead outside their Little Suamico home on Sunday have identified the victims as Lori and Paul Brennan. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide on Melissa Blvd. Deputies arrested a 27-year-old man, who they refer to as a person of interest.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
whby.com

14 hurt in crash involving Manawa school bus

NEW LONDON, Wis. — Fourteen people are injured in a crash involving a Manawa School District bus in New London. Police say a cargo van rear-ended the bus while it was stopped at the railroad crossing along County Highway S at Highway 54 shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Thirteen...
NEW LONDON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI

Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frightening moments for a driver in Manitowoc whose pickup truck was stuck on a lift bridge while it was opening. Police are calling the incident a “lapse in judgment.”. Action 2 News spoke with a driver who watched the scene unfold Tuesday morning on Manitowoc’s...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Manitowoc Couple Accused From Stealing From City Storage Units

A Manitowoc couple accused of stealing from several northside storage units appeared in court for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon. 33-year-old Paul L. Frank is charged with seven counts of burglary, criminal damage to property and Possession of methamphetamine while 28-year-old Rebecca E, Frank is charged with even counts of burglary, criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl and Felony Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County inmate charged with hiring hit from jail

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been charged in Brown County with attempting to hire another inmate to kill someone. Oudy Isaac Weber, 27, is charged with Solicitation of First Degree Intentional Homicide. On July 12, a sergeant with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office went to the jail...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI

Community Policy