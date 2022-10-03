ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Banana 101.5

Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan

Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities

Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953

One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park

Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Flint, MI
Banana 101.5

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Festival#The Great Lakes State#Machine Shop
Banana 101.5

Halloween ‘Karen’ Shuts Down Popular Michigan Holiday Display Claiming Blight

The Grinch is already wreaking havoc in Michigan and it isn't even Christmas yet. A popular private holiday display in Haslett, Michigan will sit idle this year due to complaints by a woman claiming the decorations are a blight. The mastermind behind the display on Damon Street in Williamstown Township, Cheryl Underwood, took to social media to let the public know her property will be dark this Halloween season due to a Cease & Desist order.
HASLETT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Banana 101.5

Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer

Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

It’s Official: Michigan Dude’s Cat is the Tallest in the World

A Michigan man has made it into the Guinness Book of World Records - again. Dr. William Powers' cat holds the world record for being the world's tallest cat. Fenrir is the Savannah cat that lands Powers in the record book for measuring 18.83 inches tall. Savannah cats are a hybrid breed that results from mating a domestic cat with an African serval. According to Guinness, the practice became popular in the 1990s and the Savannah cat became a recognized breed in 2001.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Is Devil’s Night Still a Thing in Michigan?

Devil's Night is very unique to Detroit and Michigan, but has it gone away?. Michiganders, especially those from Detroit, are very familiar with Devil's Night. However, Devil's Night isn't very widely known outside the Mitten. Sure, some people in the midwest might have an idea, but outside of that people have no idea what you are talking about.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy