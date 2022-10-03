Read full article on original website
Peaceful Paths 21st anniversary guest chef fundraiser
Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network is raising awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness during the month of October. Tonight, the organization held their 21st anniversary guest chef cocktail party. An organizer tells CBS4 News that the donations go towards aid that grants don't cover. Those items may include medications and bus tickets that help women transition into their new lives.
Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
UF President finalist holds open forum Monday
According to the University of Florida (UF), Dr. Ben Sasse will visit Emerson Hall and hold an open forum on Monday, Oct. 10th. Students and faculty are encouraged to ask questions in advance before the session. Questions are allowed to be submitted here before 9:00am tomorrow. Sasse is the only...
GRU extends late fee waiver until the end of October
Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) say they are continuing to waive late fees until the end of October. A spokesperson for GRU tells CBS4 News that if you received a bill before October and after 21 days you were not able to make the payment. The utility company will waive the late fee this month.
Fans gather for the University of Florida's homecoming parade
Gainesville, FL — Gator fans got up bright and early today to find the best spots to watch the UF Homecoming Parade that took place today at noon. Fans, students, and staff all gathered on campus to partake in the two hour homecoming parade. UF schools as well as...
Alachua County Sheriff's Office heeds call for help after Hurricane Ian
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office sent eleven deputies, two radio operators, and other workers to assist areas affected by Hurricane Ian. Deputies with ACSO deployed to Charlotte County, heeding the call for help. Captain Kaley Behl says it's an honor for the relief team to assist others. "We really enjoy...
Newly appointed leaders at Gainesville Housing Authority discuss affordable housing
Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners say we have an affordable housing crisis. “I absolutely agree with it. And that's one of our focuses is to provide more housing through our voucher program, through growing our public housing developments," newly appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Gainesville Housing Authority Michelle Beans said.
Emerson Miller sets a new record best and now looks to his future ahead
The Asics Alexander Cross Country Meet in Fairburn Georgia is an event where high school runners from the south east compete. Buchholz senior cross country athlete Emerson Miller set a new all time 5 kilometer record, clocking in at 14:57. At first Miller said he was unsure on how the...
Referendum on upcoming Alachua County November Ballot
Currently, Alachua County commissioners serve at large, the referendum allows residents to choose if they want county commissioners to continue serving at large or switch to single member districts. Republican state officials Rep. Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry back this bill. We reported on-air that a majority of counties...
Justin Cheves kicks off his opportunity in Gainesville high school football
Gainesville high school Junior Varsity football team gave one of their teammates the opportunity of a lifetime by doing a ceremonial kickoff for his team. That student's name is Justin Cheves. Justin Cheves is an ESE student at Gainesville high school and he loves his football team. He loves it...
Oak Hall's football team continues to soar past their opponents
Oak Hall school's football team is 5-0 so far and is looking to keep that winning streak alive. Head coach RJ Fuhr said last year his team was more one-dimensional but now this year its a different story, its a total team effort. He said whenever someone on his team...
