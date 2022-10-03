ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Peaceful Paths 21st anniversary guest chef fundraiser

Peaceful Paths Domestic Abuse Network is raising awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness during the month of October. Tonight, the organization held their 21st anniversary guest chef cocktail party. An organizer tells CBS4 News that the donations go towards aid that grants don't cover. Those items may include medications and bus tickets that help women transition into their new lives.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

UF President finalist holds open forum Monday

According to the University of Florida (UF), Dr. Ben Sasse will visit Emerson Hall and hold an open forum on Monday, Oct. 10th. Students and faculty are encouraged to ask questions in advance before the session. Questions are allowed to be submitted here before 9:00am tomorrow. Sasse is the only...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

GRU extends late fee waiver until the end of October

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) say they are continuing to waive late fees until the end of October. A spokesperson for GRU tells CBS4 News that if you received a bill before October and after 21 days you were not able to make the payment. The utility company will waive the late fee this month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Sarasota, FL
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Gainesville, FL
mycbs4.com

Fans gather for the University of Florida's homecoming parade

Gainesville, FL — Gator fans got up bright and early today to find the best spots to watch the UF Homecoming Parade that took place today at noon. Fans, students, and staff all gathered on campus to partake in the two hour homecoming parade. UF schools as well as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Newly appointed leaders at Gainesville Housing Authority discuss affordable housing

Gainesville, FL — Gainesville City Commissioners say we have an affordable housing crisis. “I absolutely agree with it. And that's one of our focuses is to provide more housing through our voucher program, through growing our public housing developments," newly appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Gainesville Housing Authority Michelle Beans said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Fe College#Student Life#Paper Towels#Student Affairs#Linus College#The State College#Florida Manatee
mycbs4.com

Referendum on upcoming Alachua County November Ballot

Currently, Alachua County commissioners serve at large, the referendum allows residents to choose if they want county commissioners to continue serving at large or switch to single member districts. Republican state officials Rep. Chuck Clemons and Senator Keith Perry back this bill. We reported on-air that a majority of counties...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy